PHOTO: Tambaoga bounces back to ZANU PF

by Mandla Ndlovu

You know what's involved when Tambaoga is in the House. It was a pleasure sharing notes with you!

Controversial ZANU PF singer Tabaoga has bounced back to the ruling party ZANU PF after spending many years not being seen performing or release songs for the ruling party.On Friday, ZANU PF Deputy Secretary for Publicity posted a Tweet saying:Tambaoga courted controversy in 2020 when he posted on Twitter that he regrets associating himself with the ruling party."Hello, Zimbabwe. You can watch my last night performance on Nash TV YouTube Channel Forgive me for my association with a certain political party! I'm back now and I need your support. Thank you Nash TV for giving me an opportunity to reincarnate. I'm a reformist now. Makaita basa!" Postred Tambaoga then.