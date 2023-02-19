Zanu-PF blasts Bulawayo City Council for shooting, injuring vendors

News / National

by Moyo Roy

Yesterday @CityofBulawayo shot and seriously injured common people trying to eke a living. One still has bullet lodged in his groin. The deafening silence from the so-called "Human Rights Defenders" betrays their politics. Do human rights violations have a totem now? pic.twitter.com/AxUhkaJ5nG — Nick Mangwana (@nickmangwana) February 24, 2023

It's a very sad development, how can you use live ammunition to remove vendors from undesignated places?, without even building them structures to operate from, where do you expect these people to get the next meal from, we don't have to be heartless. — Mavhunga TW 🇿🇼🇧🇼🇿🇲🇿🇦 (@MavhungaTW) February 24, 2023

The ruling party Zanu-PF has criticized Bulawayo City Council for shooting and injuring unarmed vendors in the CBD.GOVERNMENT spokesman Nick Mangwana said on Twitter: "Yesterday @CityofBulawayo shot and seriously injured common people trying to eke a living. One still has bullet lodged in his groin. The deafening silence from the so-called "Human Rights Defenders" betrays their politics. Do human rights violations have a totem now?"One commenter @MavhungaTW said "It's a very sad development, how can you use live ammunition to remove vendors from undesignated places?, without even building them structures to operate from, where do you expect these people to get the next meal from, we don't have to be heartless."