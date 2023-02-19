Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu-PF blasts Bulawayo City Council for shooting, injuring vendors

by Moyo Roy
The ruling party Zanu-PF has criticized Bulawayo City Council for shooting and injuring unarmed vendors in the CBD.

GOVERNMENT spokesman Nick Mangwana said on Twitter: "Yesterday @CityofBulawayo shot and seriously injured common people trying to eke a living. One still has bullet lodged in his groin. The deafening silence from the so-called "Human Rights Defenders" betrays their politics. Do human rights violations have a totem now?"


One commenter @MavhungaTW said "It's a very sad development, how can you use live ammunition to remove vendors from undesignated places?, without even building them structures to operate from, where do you expect these people to get the next meal from, we don't have to be heartless."


