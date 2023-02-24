Man accuses wife of infecting him with HIV, bashes her

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 29-YEAR-OLD Glendale man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday after he assaulted his wife accusing her of infecting him with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).The man who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware and pleaded not guilty to the charge.The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on February 17 around 4pm the husband arrived home and started accusing his wife (name withheld) of infecting him with HIV.A heated argument arose and the husband assaulted his wife all over the body with open hands.They managed to flee from the attack and went to the police station where she filed a police report leading to the arrest of her husband.The matter continues on March 9.