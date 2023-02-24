Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man accuses wife of infecting him with HIV, bashes her

by Simbarashe Sithole
7 hrs ago | Views
A 29-YEAR-OLD Glendale man was dragged to Concession magistrates courts yesterday after he assaulted his wife accusing her of infecting him with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV).

The man who cannot be named for ethical reasons appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware and pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The state led by Precious Khanye alleged on February 17 around 4pm the husband arrived home and started accusing his wife (name withheld) of infecting him with HIV.

A heated argument arose and the husband assaulted his wife all over the body with open hands.

They managed to flee from the attack and went to the police station where she filed a police report leading to the arrest of her husband.

The matter continues on March 9.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

The next frontier for Zimbabwe's lithium

3 hrs ago | 210 Views

USA wants South Africa to cancel all future military exercises with China and Russia

4 hrs ago | 652 Views

Zimbabwe vice President arrives in Iran

4 hrs ago | 396 Views

Do not blame Mugabe or Mnangagwa: blame Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF MP decries poor infrastructure in his area

5 hrs ago | 246 Views

Betrayal of former freedom fighters and the nation by the Zanu-PF government

5 hrs ago | 242 Views

Armed robbery attempt thwarted by villagers

5 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe's skills flight crisis: UK work visas up 1,500%

5 hrs ago | 890 Views

Zimbabwe's cyber city: Urban utopia or surveillance menace?

5 hrs ago | 149 Views

Zimbabwean born Cape Town hotel manager defrauded employer of over R1 million

6 hrs ago | 523 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to do reaping, curing processes correctly to ensure good leaf quality

7 hrs ago | 56 Views

Adultery: mistress to pay US$13 000

10 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Tsvangirai turning in his grave

11 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Zimbabwe to become Africa's Dubai

13 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt for human trafficking suspect

14 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zimbabwe to compensate white former farmers over 10 years instead of 20

14 hrs ago | 356 Views

Dismissed Zimbabwean lecturers refuse request to withdraw their court case

15 hrs ago | 1303 Views

Nakamba declared fit to face Birmingham City

15 hrs ago | 327 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe probes plane crashes

15 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa asked to intervene in mine row

15 hrs ago | 1559 Views

'US$2 billion pumped into irrigation revamp'

15 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe requests US$17m for Zambezi project

15 hrs ago | 232 Views

Mnangagwa in mass police transfers

15 hrs ago | 587 Views

Warrant of arrest for MP after militia attack on rivals

15 hrs ago | 401 Views

Chief, village heads clash

15 hrs ago | 236 Views

Mudzuri's bid to block expulsion from MDC-T fails

15 hrs ago | 163 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from unbinding UN vote over Russia/Ukraine war

15 hrs ago | 174 Views

UZ student drags father to court

15 hrs ago | 225 Views

Anglican Bishop acquitted

15 hrs ago | 157 Views

Who is 'bogus' Zifa trying to fool?

15 hrs ago | 132 Views

Highlanders' financials: Something is STINKING!

15 hrs ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe schools to remain closed until Tuesday

15 hrs ago | 457 Views

Mnangagwa's govt bans AGMs on school premises

15 hrs ago | 184 Views

Cyclone Freddy delayed by 12 hours

15 hrs ago | 259 Views

'I-Bosso yakhiwa ngabaniniyo'

15 hrs ago | 109 Views

Biti 'assault' victim nearly fainted

15 hrs ago | 214 Views

Vapositori pledge 2,3m votes for Mnangagwa

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

Chamisa: Hoping for tricks of providence

15 hrs ago | 111 Views

US, UK to spoil Zimbabwe polls

15 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chiwenga meets Swiss president

15 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zimbabwe govt acquires electric cars

15 hrs ago | 204 Views

Over 1 800 arrested in route permits enforcement operation

15 hrs ago | 67 Views

Zanu-PF blasts Bulawayo City Council for shooting, injuring vendors

23 hrs ago | 899 Views

'Violent' ZANU PF Political Commissar to appear in Court

24 hrs ago | 529 Views

All set for the 21st Old Mutual NAMA awards

24 hrs ago | 79 Views

Ramaphosa's money laundering scandal, South Africa greylisted

24 Feb 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1072 Views

Mnangagwa must allow the opposition to campaign freely

24 Feb 2023 at 18:25hrs | 495 Views

Zimbabwe's tragedy is being led by a coward!

24 Feb 2023 at 18:11hrs | 662 Views

Cyclone Freddy is now upon us - Is Zimbabwe read?

24 Feb 2023 at 17:53hrs | 1745 Views

'Zanu PF is rigging 2023, it's normal and CCC must be hard-hat equipped for it!' It's insane and must be stopped, now

24 Feb 2023 at 16:54hrs | 366 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days