Zimbabwe vice President arrives in Iran

News / National

by Staff reporter

Vice President and Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Constantino Chiwenga has arrived in Iran for bilateral engagements with the host government.The Vice President is here at the invitation of the host Government where he is expected to extend an investment call to Iranian companies as well as seek areas of economic corporation.His visit here is a result of the Second Republic's diplomatic offensive led by President Mnangagwa which seeks to return capital back to Zimbabwe under the"Zimbabwe is open for business" mantra.Iran boasts of a strong economy dominated by oil and gas. It is also characterised by agriculture and services sectors, among others.Their interest to collaborate with Zimbabwe is a sign that big economic powerhouses are taking note of the awakening Zimbabwean economy which is being configured towards the attainment of an upper middle-income society.