Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

A TEAM comprising officials from various Government departments will travel to South Africa this week for preparatory work to facilitate the seamless relocation of about 178 000 Zimbabweans who were living and working in the neighbouring country under the Zimbabwe Exemption Permit (ZEP), which expires in June.South African President Cyril Ramaphosa made an undertaking to help in the exercise after his meeting with President Mnangagwa at the recent African Union (AU) Summit in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.In this week's instalment of his weekly column in The Sunday Mail, the President said the country's growing economy "can now carry a greater part of its citizenry, especially those with skills or those who are trainable"."Our mapping team is set to leave for South Africa this week," he said."The team comprises officials from many different Government departments to ensure preparations are comprehensive and attend to every detail. The team includes medical experts and officials from several ministries, including those from Primary and Secondary Education."He said systems will be put in place to ensure that learners in South African schools are not prejudiced during the translocation of families.