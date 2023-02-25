Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The proposed Prisons and Correctional Services Bill strips the Prisons and Correctional Services Commission (PCSC) of several decision-making powers, which will be given to the president and commissioner-general, legislative watchdog Veritas said.

The PCSC, which was established by section 230 of the constitution, is responsible for employing correctional officers and fixing their conditions of service.

It is also responsible for making regulations to guide prison operations with the approval of the Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs minister.

The constitution vests the powers to appoint, promote, discharge and demote members of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) on the commission.

In an analysis, Veritas said the proposed Bill contains clauses that are in violation of the constitution as it strips the commission of its powers including that of appointing commissioned and non-commissioned ZPCS officers.

"This clause is in violation of what is provided for in Section 231 (1) of the constitution which gives the commission the above powers," Veritas said.

"The commission will now be consulted whereas the constitution vests these powers with the commission and not the president nor the commissioner-general.

"In all these cases relating to promotion, discharge, demotion, it's unconstitutional to exclude the commission in decision making."

The Bill provides for establishment, functions and administration of the PCSC and establishment of prisons and correctional facilities.

It provides for the functions, rights, obligations and discipline of prison officers, the safe custody of all offenders under humane conditions that respect human dignity as well as the rights of un-sentenced offenders among others.

The Bill seeks to repeal the Prisons Act and the substitution of an Act entitled the Prisons and Correctional Service Act.

The parliamentary committee on justice, legal and parliamentary affairs recently conducted public hearings on the Bill.

Last week, a Chikurubi Maximum Security Prison inmate, Given Mushore, wrote to Parliament requesting the inclusion of inmates during public hearings on the Prisons and Correctional Services Bill.

Mushore is represented by the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.

In a letter addressed to speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda on Wednesday, NGO Forum executive director Musa Kika said their client wants to exercise his constitutional rights to be consulted.

"We, therefore, have been instructed to request that as the Bill is taken for public hearings, you facilitate his involvement and all such incarcerated persons who may be interested in the legislative processes of this particular Bill," Kika submitted. We have instructions to seek legal recourse should we not hear from you regarding this request within seven days," Kika wrote.

Source - The Standard

Must Read

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

2 hrs ago | 45 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

2 hrs ago | 267 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

2 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

2 hrs ago | 148 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

3 hrs ago | 197 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

3 hrs ago | 238 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

3 hrs ago | 241 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

3 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

3 hrs ago | 244 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

3 hrs ago | 102 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

3 hrs ago | 77 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

3 hrs ago | 33 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

3 hrs ago | 113 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

3 hrs ago | 58 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

3 hrs ago | 27 Views

The next frontier for Zimbabwe's lithium

17 hrs ago | 937 Views

USA wants South Africa to cancel all future military exercises with China and Russia

18 hrs ago | 1814 Views

Zimbabwe vice President arrives in Iran

18 hrs ago | 975 Views

Do not blame Mugabe or Mnangagwa: blame Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 860 Views

Zanu-PF MP decries poor infrastructure in his area

19 hrs ago | 621 Views

Betrayal of former freedom fighters and the nation by the Zanu-PF government

19 hrs ago | 672 Views

Armed robbery attempt thwarted by villagers

19 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Zimbabwe's skills flight crisis: UK work visas up 1,500%

19 hrs ago | 2229 Views

Zimbabwe's cyber city: Urban utopia or surveillance menace?

20 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwean born Cape Town hotel manager defrauded employer of over R1 million

20 hrs ago | 876 Views

Tobacco farmers urged to do reaping, curing processes correctly to ensure good leaf quality

21 hrs ago | 73 Views

Adultery: mistress to pay US$13 000

25 Feb 2023 at 11:41hrs | 1981 Views

Tsvangirai turning in his grave

25 Feb 2023 at 10:43hrs | 1802 Views

Zimbabwe to become Africa's Dubai

25 Feb 2023 at 08:54hrs | 5136 Views

Zimbabwe police hunt for human trafficking suspect

25 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 594 Views

Zimbabwe to compensate white former farmers over 10 years instead of 20

25 Feb 2023 at 07:51hrs | 386 Views

Dismissed Zimbabwean lecturers refuse request to withdraw their court case

25 Feb 2023 at 07:12hrs | 1441 Views

Nakamba declared fit to face Birmingham City

25 Feb 2023 at 07:12hrs | 478 Views

Air Force of Zimbabwe probes plane crashes

25 Feb 2023 at 07:10hrs | 822 Views

Mnangagwa asked to intervene in mine row

25 Feb 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1973 Views

'US$2 billion pumped into irrigation revamp'

25 Feb 2023 at 07:09hrs | 116 Views

Zimbabwe requests US$17m for Zambezi project

25 Feb 2023 at 07:09hrs | 328 Views

Mnangagwa in mass police transfers

25 Feb 2023 at 07:08hrs | 662 Views

Warrant of arrest for MP after militia attack on rivals

25 Feb 2023 at 07:08hrs | 619 Views

Chief, village heads clash

25 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 273 Views

Mudzuri's bid to block expulsion from MDC-T fails

25 Feb 2023 at 07:07hrs | 242 Views

Zimbabwe abstains from unbinding UN vote over Russia/Ukraine war

25 Feb 2023 at 07:04hrs | 204 Views

UZ student drags father to court

25 Feb 2023 at 07:04hrs | 263 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days