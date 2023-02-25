Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

News / National

by Staff reporter

Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development minister Amon Murwira has been summoned to appear before Parliament over the poor working conditions of university workers including lecturers.University employees under the Zimbabwe State Universities National Joint Council (ZSUNJC) last year petitioned the minister saying they were earning poor wages and were left incapacitated.ZSUJC is made up of the Zimbabwe Universities and Allied Workers Union (ZUAWU) as well as the Zimbabwe State Universities Union of Academics (ZISUUA).The group wants pre-July 2018 United States dollar salaries to be reinstated.They also want their employer to make simultaneous steps to ensure the attainment of regional level salary scales.In a letter addressed to the ZSUJC dated February 20, 2023, Clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda said Murwira is set to appear before the higher and tertiary education, innovation, science and technology development committee on Wednesday."Reference is made to the petition that you submitted to Parliament regarding the new salary grades for state university employees effected from September 1, 2019, among other concerns," Chokuda wrote."The above-mentioned committee is currently considering the petition and has invited the minister to appear before it on March 1 at 1000hrs in the National Assembly chamber, at Parliament Building."The purpose of the meeting is for the minister to respond to the issues raised in the petition."You are also invited to the same meeting."Reports indicate that Zimbabwe state universities have not been spared the massive brain drain as academic and non-academic staff quit their jobs protesting poor working conditions.In November last year, lecturers at Great Zimbabwe University and University of Zimbabwe went on strike over salaries.Zimbabwe has over 12 state universities spread across the country.They include University of Zimbabwe, National University of Science and Technology, Midlands State University, Great Zimbabwe University, Gwanda State University, and Lupane State University.