Giant tree traps tout to death

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A giant tree was uprooted by a violent storm and trapped to death a 23-year-old Shamva tout this evening.Roberto Mukanwa of Mukanwa village died on the spot.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Allegations are that the now deceased sought shelter from a makeshift shade which was under the tree.The deceased was identified by Kelvin Dangarembizi (32) who alerted the police.Police warned people to avoid seeking shelter under trees especially under this rainy season.