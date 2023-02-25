Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Bulawayo and Harare passport offices will stop operating on Saturdays as per a statement issued by the Civil Registry Department.In a communique, the Department, said from Monday 27 February, passport offices will be operating from 7.45 am to 4.45 pm from Mondays to Fridays."Extra hours will be implemented whenever it is necessary. The Civil Registry Department would also like to remind members of the public that the e-passports can be accessed at the Harare passport office, Bulawayo Provincial registry, Chinhoyi Provincial, Gweru provincial registry, Lupane provincial registry, Marondera provincial registry office, Murewa district registry, Beitbridge district registry, Chitungwiza district registry, Hwange district registry, Zvishavane district registry," says the statement.The Department said an e-passport processed within seven business days costs US$120.Emergency e-passports allocated within 48 hours costs US$220.