Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Alouvine Investments Private Limited company director, Rudo Sarudzayi Mapfumo, allegedly defrauded Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care Dr John Mangwiro of over US$100 000 after reselling a property that she had sold to him sometime in 2012.

Testifying as a prosecution witness at the Harare Magistrates Court last Friday, Dr Mangwiro outlined how Mapfumo allegedly fraudulently acquired a court order that led to his eviction from 16911D Old SPCA Complex along Seke Road, which afforded her a chance to resell the same property to Funwell Zvenyika.

Mapfumo, who was represented by lawyer Mr Tinashe Zinto, allegedly forged the signature of a law firm's secretary on a notice for set-down of trial to earn herself a default judgment that allowed her to evict Dr Mangwiro from the property she had sold him for US$38 000.

Mapfumo is denying the charges, saying she never forged any court papers or duped the deputy minister in any way.

In his testimony, Dr Mangwiro insisted that Mapfumo defrauded him.

"She was introduced to me by the late Douglas Mapupu and I was told she was selling a property and I agreed to buy the property," he said. "I made the purchase through my wife Roselyn Mundora.

"I agreed to buy shares in her company and I later improved properties on the stand since the ground belongs to the Harare City Council."

Dr Mangwiro told the court that he gave Mapfumo a Nissan Double Cab, a beast and some cash towards the purchase price of the property.

He undertook to take over outstanding bills and rates at Zesa and Harare City Council, the total being included as part of the purchase of the property.

"There were tenants at the place and she handed them over to me. They then started paying rent to me," said Dr Mangwiro said.

He told the court there were delays in transferring the property into his name, as Mapfumo was claiming that he had not fully paid some rates at council.

But it was then that he discovered the double sale.

Dr Mangwiro inquired with the City of Harare over any unpaid rates and discovered that Mr Zvenyika, who was also sold the same property by Mapfumo, was paying the same rates.

"The matter was taken to the civil court and the next thing I discovered was that a default judgment had been given against me," he said.

Dr Mangwiro indicated that Mapfumo had misrepresented to the court that she had served him with a notice of set-down of the hearing, when she had not.

What Mapfumo had allegedly done was forge the signature of his lawyer's secretary so it appeared that he had been served with the notice of set-down of the matter through his lawyer.

"She got a false judgment against me and the next thing, the Messenger of Court came and evicted me and my tenants from the premises," he said.

Dr Mangwiro told the court that Mapfumo and her brother Stuart Mapfumo, started destroying his property at the premises and went on to sell some of it in Mbare.

He had not recovered the property.

Dr Mangwiro also told the court that he later challenged and won a reversal of his eviction in court, but had challenges in removing a tenant that was leased out the property by Mapfumo.

"I later got a court ruling and went back to the building but it was too late as she had put another person, who is not Zvenyika. That person is using my stand for trucks. I tried to explain to him but he insisted the property belonged to Rudo Mapfumo," he said.

Dr Mangwiro said Mapfumo would at times use the surname of her husband, Maponga, in other transactions.

Harare magistrate Mrs Yeukai Dzuda presided, while Mrs Heather Mukoto appeared for the State.

Source - The Herald

Must Read

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

4 mins ago | 11 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

7 hrs ago | 2472 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

8 hrs ago | 190 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

18 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

18 hrs ago | 872 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

18 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

19 hrs ago | 2960 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

19 hrs ago | 822 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

20 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

20 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1510 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 286 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2654 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1120 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

26 Feb 2023 at 09:52hrs | 914 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1581 Views

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 631 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

26 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1281 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

26 Feb 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 809 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 316 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 432 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

26 Feb 2023 at 09:11hrs | 443 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 299 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 130 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 415 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

26 Feb 2023 at 09:08hrs | 177 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days