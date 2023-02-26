Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pastor4ED launch Matebeleland South Chapter

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
PASTORS for Economic Development (ED) has launched its Matabeleland South chapter as the church fraternity steps up efforts to mobilise five million votes for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF ahead of the harmonised elections to be held later this year.

Speaking during the launch in Gwanda on Friday, Pastors for ED national secretary general, Dr Lesley Marisa said their target is to ensure that they have vibrant structures at the grassroots level.

"We now have structures in all 10 provinces and 71 districts and in addition to that we now have zonal structures in places like Harare and Bulawayo. We also have constituency structures in all constituencies in the country including at ward level," he said.

Dr Marisa said their target is to ensure that Matabeleland South province registers at least 300 000 voters.

"After people have been registered we now have to point them in the right direction so that they can vote for a party that has the interest of Africans at heart. A party that believes in Biblical principles that people have to be in possession of their God-given land and natural resources such as minerals," he said.

Dr Marisa said the Bible was wrongly used by early missionaries when they colonised the country.
"Now it is the time for today's church leaders to use the same Bible to ensure that the land and other natural resources remain in the hands of the rightful owners," he said.

Dr Marisa said people often criticise the church for supporting the Government and President Mnangagwa yet the Bible encourages the exaltation of the country's leaders.

Dr Marisa said the objective of Pastors for ED was to urge citizens to choose leaders that are committed to economically empower the citizens.

In speech read on his behalf by deputy director for coordination in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Ms Sikhangele Ndlovu, Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Abednico Ncube said the church fraternity is a key institution in unifying the nation.

"This is a grand occasion where we see men and women of the cloth coming together to pray for their country, to stand in solidarity with their leaders and publicly reaffirm the need to work together and unite our country. What you have done as servants of God to bring us together and unite us as a people is very important," said Minister Ncube.

"God says love your neighbour as you would love yourself. Let's love one another and foster peace, love and harmony for economic development."

Minister Ncube lauded the church for taking a stand against the social ills facing the country such as drugs and substance abuse and other forms of criminality.

He said Government under the leadership President Mnangagwa has rolled out a number of development projects, some of which have started benefiting communities.

Minister Ncube urged the church to continue praying for the country, its citizens and leadership.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Unsettled Chamisa spies on all Matabeles in the CCC top leadership

4 mins ago | 11 Views

As long as Zimbabweans believe flying on a airplane is an achievement then we're going nowhere as a country!

2 hrs ago | 294 Views

In what ways can you use data to benefit your company?

2 hrs ago | 56 Views

For such underperforming local authorities ...how do they afford such luxuries?

3 hrs ago | 245 Views

Mnangagwa close ally's Gutu South constituency retained

7 hrs ago | 1660 Views

CCC activists who 'threatened to kill' Mwonzora summoned to court

7 hrs ago | 485 Views

Zimbabweans jam UK work visa applications

7 hrs ago | 2474 Views

Biti in failed bid to stop trial

8 hrs ago | 296 Views

4 female armed robbers on the prowl

8 hrs ago | 1000 Views

Zimbabwe regime change agents appeal to Sadc

8 hrs ago | 712 Views

Zimbabwe heading nowhere faster!

8 hrs ago | 455 Views

Voters sceptical as key election nears

8 hrs ago | 210 Views

Lightning kills 2 farmers in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Biti delaying assault trial'

8 hrs ago | 83 Views

Zimbabwe, Iran sign health equipment deal

8 hrs ago | 125 Views

Deputy minister testifies in fraud case

8 hrs ago | 307 Views

Man strikes granny (68) to death

18 hrs ago | 922 Views

Zanu-PF cleric arrested

18 hrs ago | 1377 Views

Lake Kariba not likely to spill this year

18 hrs ago | 873 Views

China calls for investigation into Nord Stream blasts

18 hrs ago | 585 Views

Zimbabwe passport offices to close on Saturdays

19 hrs ago | 2961 Views

Senior registry officers building big houses from proceeds of corruption

19 hrs ago | 1055 Views

China reveals plans to counter Musk's 'Starlink'

19 hrs ago | 823 Views

'Missing' ZANU-PF MP resurfaces, begs for reelection

20 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Giant tree traps tout to death

20 hrs ago | 1001 Views

Kennedy Mandaza exits Zanu-PF SA District politics

21 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Mnangagwa's police resort to Mopa scuttle CCC gatherings

22 hrs ago | 958 Views

Open Letter: Mine loses millions worthy of diamonds as workers engage in illicit diamond panning

26 Feb 2023 at 11:04hrs | 1510 Views

Authorities must implement AfDB's advice on free and fair election - Electoral reforms must include Diaspora Vote

26 Feb 2023 at 10:52hrs | 286 Views

Mnangagwa ally caught up in a US$400 000 corrupt upmarket house deal

26 Feb 2023 at 10:41hrs | 2654 Views

Chigumba resists political pressure over delimitation

26 Feb 2023 at 10:38hrs | 2307 Views

Mnangagwa violates the Zimbabwe Constitution

26 Feb 2023 at 10:36hrs | 1023 Views

Minister Murwira summoned over poor salaries

26 Feb 2023 at 09:53hrs | 1121 Views

Chanakira to address diaspora community

26 Feb 2023 at 09:52hrs | 914 Views

Biti trial: Businesswoman refuses to answer questions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:51hrs | 1581 Views

Proposed prisons law raises eyebrows

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 631 Views

NSSA gives doctors pay rise

26 Feb 2023 at 09:50hrs | 917 Views

Mnangagwa's deluded son in-law demands Kamambo apology

26 Feb 2023 at 09:16hrs | 1281 Views

Judge dresses down businessman for approaching his court 'with dirty hands'

26 Feb 2023 at 09:13hrs | 1400 Views

Zimbabwe ready to welcome 178 000 locals from South Africa

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 809 Views

Police launch manhunt for 16-year-old murder suspect

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 316 Views

Man killed in fight over girlfriend

26 Feb 2023 at 09:12hrs | 432 Views

Tropical storm Freddy weakens

26 Feb 2023 at 09:11hrs | 443 Views

ZEC begins elections preps

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 214 Views

Zimbabwe govt team leaves this week to assist SA returnees

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 299 Views

The everyday hobbies that can help aid alcohol addiction recovery

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 130 Views

Muvevi cleared of 6 murder charges, but 4 remain

26 Feb 2023 at 09:10hrs | 415 Views

Zanu-PF 'will win a comfortable majority' claims Fitch Solutions

26 Feb 2023 at 09:09hrs | 260 Views

Sanctions choke Zimbabwe, says AfDB chief

26 Feb 2023 at 09:08hrs | 177 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days