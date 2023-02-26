Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Chiweshe-based cop who allegedly sold cannabis to a schoolboy together with her two investigating officers were denied bail by a Concession magistrate yesterdayPolice officers from Chombira station Loveness Tsoorai, David Tawanda Hama Aaron Muza appeared before magistrate Joshua Nembaware.Prosecutor alleges on January 31 a form four pupil at Nyachuru (name withheld) bought a twist of dagga from Tsoorai and went to school.He was caught smoking by the school head who accompanied the boy to the police station and filed a police report.Hama and Muza went to Tsoora's house and conducted a search and discovered a 5 litres container full of dagga twists.On their way to the police station, they tempered with the dagga and only two twists were said to be Tsoorai's hence they fined her at station level.The fine triggered a public outcry leading to the arrest of the trio.The matter continues on March 3.