Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
THE rains that have been falling in recent days have worsened potholes in Bulawayo, turning driving in the city into a greater nightmare.

A news crew drove through some of the roads around Bulawayo yesterday and observed that it is hard for vehicles to stick to their lanes as they negotiate the potholes.

Some of the potholes have developed at the centre of the roads making manoeuvring a nightmare, sometimes forcing drivers to negotiate their way in the potholes.

The most affected roads include the Luveve Road stretch covering Mzilikazi, Entumbane and Emakhandeni suburbs; Nketa Drive; Basch Street directly opposite Ross Camp Police Station; Old Khami Road along Kelvin Industrial Area; Fourth Street; Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Street, Jason Moyo Street, 1st Avenue and Plumtree Road in Belmont industrial area.

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Councillor Mlandu Ncube said it would be unrealistic for residents to expect council to fix roads under the prevailing economic conditions.

He said road construction is capital intensive.

The deputy mayor said using meagre resources, council was patching several roads within the city centre to improve the situation.

"We are doing our best given the tough economic conditions and the fact that residents cannot pay rates as there are high levels of unemployment in Bulawayo. For now, we have been using our resources to patch several roads and we have our teams working on Luveve and Khami roads," said Clr Ncube.

"The other challenge we have is the fact that our roads are so bad we are forced to work on them even during the rainy season which is a great disadvantage. This makes them wear out quicker but we cannot sit and wait for the rain to end as the situation keeps getting worse.

We hope that soon, we will be able to use advanced technologies which are not affected by weather."

Mr Anywhere Mzila, a public transport operator, said the transport industry is the hardest hit as they pay the price daily.

He said weekly he has to part with hard-earned cash to repair tyres which wear out easily due to bad roads.

"We sometimes try diverting routes risking getting arrested and paying fines. We can only hope for a better tomorrow as the roads make it so difficult for us to make any profit, we continuously have to repair these cars," he said.

Another operator Mr Ntelezi Ishmael said most public transport vehicles are no longer roadworthy because of the poor state of roads in Bulawayo.

He said a number of his colleagues had failed to get certificates of fitness which are issued to a vehicle that meets all the requirements in terms of roadworthiness because the roads are bad.

"There is no road that we can single out and say it's better, all our roads need redoing. What stresses us more is that even if the roads are patched, within a few weeks the potholes resurface again, we are not even sure if the council is using the correct material," he said.

"The other nightmare comes with time spent trying to manoeuvre around the streets, it's pathetic. If one is not trying to avoid potholes, they are trying to be careful not to hit vendors who are now all over and making things worse."

He said the roads are very old and Bulawayo keeps growing in terms of population which makes it difficult for the council to consistently repair the roads.

"We need long-term solutions as operators we cannot continue like this. We cannot continue parting with hard earned cash just to repair our vehicles that get damaged as a result of bad roads," he said.

Mrs Sindisiwe Senda said the poor drainage system was worsening the situation.

"Residents often delay reaching their destinations especially as we are forced to drive slowly just to avoid damaging our tyres and suspension. I don't know how many times I have had to get my suspension repaired because of these roads and we wonder if we shouldn't have dust roads all over Bulawayo so that we put this issue to rest," he said.



Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 214 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

3 hrs ago | 656 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

6 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

7 hrs ago | 298 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1873 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13782 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days