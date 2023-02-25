Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
GIANT retail clothing company, Edgars Stores Limited, has closed one of its prominent branches in Bulawayo citing the need to secure an alternative location that suits its brand expectation amid pressure from illegal forex dealers and vendors.

Popularly known as ‘Edgars Tredgold' due to its proximity to the Tredgold Building, which houses the Magistrates Court, the closed branch was situated at the corner of Herbert Chitepo Street and Leopold Takawira Avenue in the city centre, which is now a hive of activity for vendors and illegal forex dealers.

Edgars southern region operations manager, Mr Thulani Ncube, said the company was targeting up-market customers who need shopping convenience hence the location of the closed outlet was no longer suitable for their customers.

"We have officially closed the branch, we won't be using that place anymore because there is now an influx of illegal forex traders and vendors outside the store and it was no longer aligning with the expectations of our brand," he said.

"Edgars is an upmarket brand, so our customers are people who would love shopping convenience in terms of parking space and ambiance outside and inside the shop and minimal interactions when doing their shopping."

Informal trading has become rife in Bulawayo, which has seen virtually all pavements being blocked as traders will be competing for client attention and displaying their products such as fruits, vegetables, clothing, and shoes, among others, on the floor.

The development has created tight competition among vendors and shops as informal traders usually sell their products at cheaper prices, capitalising on the fact that they do not pay taxes, rentals, and bills as some of their products are smuggled into the country.

Mr Ncube said Edgars always upgrades their facilities from time to time to meet customer expectations but noted that there are some factors they cannot control.

He said the second reason, which made them close the branch was the high operating cost.

"While the branch was no longer aligning with the expectations of our brand, the operating cost of that side of town still remained high, so it didn't make any sense for us to continue operating there and we have to decide where to move that store," said Mr Ncube.

"So, we are opening a new branch soon, work is already underway at a new site that we will advise in due course."

Asked about the effects of the influx of second-hand clothes in the market, Mr Ncube said there is a need for regulations of the informal sector for the sake of protecting established businesses that pay duty and tax to the Government.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

6 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

7 hrs ago | 299 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1873 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13782 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days