Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

News / National

by Staff reporter

BEITBRIDGE police are hunting for suspects who stabbed an on-duty policeman on Sunday night.The policeman died on his way to a referral hospital in Bulawayo.Confirming the incident, officer commanding Beitbridge police district Chief Superintendent Tichaona Nyongo said: "He was stabbed and died on his way to hospital. We are investigating and there are not many details as it is. We are still following leads."It is believed that the cop, a reservist, was on patrol with other members when they arrived at a 24-hour beer garden. The deceased split from the group for unknown reasons. Moments later he met his fate.He was rushed to Beitbridge District Hospital from where he was immediately transferred to Bulawayo. He failed to make it and died aboard an ambulance.