Man in court for defrauding civil servants

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
A KUWADZANA man is in court facing charges of defrauding a civil servant after claiming that he had a company that could issue them with loans.

The accused, Wylie Ligomeka (41) was today remanded out of custody on $50 000 bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi.  He was remanded to April 20.

Allegations are that on December 28, 2022 the accused and his accomplice Robson Kaombe misrepresented facts to Chirima Masaire who is the complainant in the matter, stating that Ligomeka had a company, Tatalita Investments which gives loans to civil servants.

Masaraire said he wanted a US$700 loan to be repaid over a period of nine months with interest.

He was asked to supply his full names, surnames, addresses, employee code number, national registration number and cell phone number for use to apply for the loan.

The accused forged application forms and used the complainant's particulars to submit stop order deductions at FBC Bank.

On the forged documents, the accused purported that the complainant had acquired a laptop valued at US$370 from Tatalita Investments and the payment for that laptop was to be done through monthly stop order deductions of US$59-73 from the complainant's salary over a period of 12 months.

The first deduction of US$59-73 was effected from the complainant's February 2023's salary. The complainant did not receive the loan from the accused.  He also did not receive any laptop.

He was prejudiced of his US$716.76 which was deducted from his earnings.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

