Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Fresh uproar over Zec report

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
CONSTITUTIONAL experts and opposition parties have renewed their onslaught on the recently gazetted Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) delimitation report, describing it as constitutionally unusable for the forthcoming harmonised polls.

They also called for the dissolution of the current Zec board for failing the nation.

Pointing to section 161(3) and (4) of the Constitution, which states that wards and constituencies should as far as possible have equal numbers of voters, the experts said it would be a constitutional fraud to the wards and constituencies gazetted last week by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Section 161(3) and (4) reads: "The boundaries of constituencies must be such that, so far as possible, at the time of delimitation equal numbers of voters are registered in each constituency within Zimbabwe."

Legal experts said the Zec delimitation report falls far short of meeting these constitutional requirements.

"Some constituencies, as rightly pointed out by legal think-tank Veritas, have a marginal difference of 33% and are unconstitutional. Take, for example, the two metropolitan provinces of Bulawayo and Harare; two constituencies taken at random - Mpopoma-Mzilikazi in Bulawayo (22 125 voters) and Mt Pleasant in Harare (33 153 voters) - vary by about 33%, far above the permissible variation," constitutional law expert Admire Gweru told NewsDay.

MDC leader Douglas Mwonzora, who is also a lawyer, said Zec misunderstood the 20% variation and ended up using the 40% variation, which is unconstitutional.

"There were arbitrary allocating figures of the constituencies. The Constitution provides that 20% should be the variance between constituencies, but Zec used 40% because it misread the section," he said.

The flawed Zec delimitation report is being challenged in the courts, and political leaders said if the country is forced to use the 2008 boundaries for the elections expected in July or August, then the electoral body should be sued for wasting taxpayers' money and the Zec commissioners should resign.

Renewal Democrats of Zimbabwe party leader Elton Mangoma, who made a contribution during a Project Vote 263 Twitter discussion at the weekend, said Zec's delimitation report was unconstitutional.

"So clearly what Zec has done is unconstitutional and, therefore, what has been gazetted is an unconstitutional delimitation (report). That delimitation cannot be allowed to stand. We now have an immediate remedy that if there is a failure to delimit, then the boundaries used in the last election prevail," Mangoma said.

"So the boundaries used in 2018 elections are the boundaries that must be used as of now because the current one is a disaster. But we now have a situation where Zec has failed to deliver on one of its major duties. And, therefore, when people fail to deliver their duties, there is no option, but to resign because this is gross incompetence."

He added: "A new Zec board should come in and do a proper delimitation in line with the constitution. Clearly, we don't see any other way to use what has been provided by Zec and is now gazetted. It is practically tearing the Constitution apart. Clearly, the anomalies are very plain for everyone to see. These are the disparities that cannot be allowed to go through. So the error or deliberate manipulation that has been done is up to people's own judgments. Using the wrong numbers, the wrong basis has prejudiced a good number of constituencies."

People's Unity Party leader Herbert Chamuka said the flawed delimitation report showed that the current crop of commissioners could not run a free and fair election.

"With the time left, it's obvious that the new delimitation report cannot be fixed to meet election timelines. The whole process is going down the drain and is wasting taxpayers' money. Zec was given recommendations by Parliament and decided to ignore them. The whole electoral body should be disbanded," Chamuka said.

Zec spokesperson Jasper Mangwana refused to comment on the matter and referred all questions to chairperson of the electoral body, Justice Priscilla Chigumba, who was not picking up calls yesterday.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 393 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

3 hrs ago | 431 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 717 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 325 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

3 hrs ago | 657 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 356 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 233 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 908 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 728 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 679 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

6 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1291 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 691 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 282 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 363 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 130 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 143 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

16 hrs ago | 1873 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1448 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 978 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1841 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 673 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13783 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days