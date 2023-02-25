WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

News / National

by Staff reporter

DEMOCRATIC Union of Zimbabwe (DUZ) leader Robert Chapman has said that he is interested in the voters who are undecided.Chapman revealed this while In Conversation With Trevor Ncube.Chapman announced his presidential ambitions at the tail end of last year, putting his name in the hat to challenge President Emmerson Mnangagwa and CCC leader Nelson Chamisa in the upcoming general elections.However, his ambitions were met with scepticism, with some political observers labelling him an appendage of Zanu-PF designed to split votes in favour of the ruling party.Chapman, who has been holding a whirlwind of campaigns across the country as he looks to canvass for support towards his nascent political outfit, recently said the old political order has failed the electorate.