Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Mr Tinubu's APC party
Nigeria's ruling party candidate Bola Tinubu is leading in the presidential election after results were released in 14 of the country's 36 states.

Mr Tinubu has won just over 44% of the tallied votes. His main rival Atiku Abubakar has almost 33% of the vote.

Labour's Peter Obi has close to 18%, having caused an upset by defeating Mr Tinubu in the biggest city, Lagos.On Monday, Mr Abubakar's and Mr Obi's parties walked out of the venue where results are being announced.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party have claimed there is a lack of transparency with the new electronic voter system.This was the first national election where an electronic device had been used to accredit voters.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec) has denied the opposition parties' complaints.Its chairman Mahmood Yakubu said the announcement of results would continue.

The PDP representative at the election centre in the capital, Abuja, described the process as fraudulent, and accused the governing All Progressives Congress (APC) of colluding with Inec. The Labour Party asked for the announcements to be suspended, or for the election to be cancelled and rerun.

The APC said those dissatisfied with the results should go to court, and that the parties should first let the process run its course.

A candidate needs to have the most votes nationwide and a quarter of ballots cast in 25 of the 36 states plus Abuja to be declared the winner.

If those thresholds are not reached then there will a second round run-off between the top two candidates.The APC and PDP have dominated Nigeria since the end of military rule in 1999.

Mr Obi - from the previously little known Labour Party - ran for the first time, promising to challenge the two-party system.He has the support of many young people, who make up a third of registered voters. There are 15 other candidates.

From the results announced so far Mr Tinubu has won the most votes in six states, Mr Abubakar five and Mr Obi three.

Source - BBC News

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 279 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

3 hrs ago | 441 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 164 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 920 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 735 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 694 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

7 hrs ago | 527 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 1880 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13823 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days