1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

A 60-YEAR-OLD man from Nkulumane suburb died on the spot while four others were injured in a car accident that occurred at the robot intersection at Masiyephambili and Nketa drives on Sunday last week.The deceased, Richard Charehwa sustained head, facial injuries and protruded a hip bone.Bulawayo police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube said the accident was caused by the failure of a driver who was driving a Nissan Hardbody to give way to a Toyota Voxy vehicle at the intersection."The first party was a male adult aged 43 from Emganwini West. He was driving a Nissan Hard Body along Nketa drive due north with one passenger on board. The second party is a male adult aged 43 from Cowdray Park. He was driving a Toyota Voxy along Masiyephambili drive due west with eight passengers on board," said Insp Ncube.He said the driver of the Nissan vehicle failed to give way to the one driving the Toyota who had the right of way at a non-functioning robot intersection which resulted in a collision between the two cars.Insp Ncube said this resulted in the Toyota Voxy vehicle overturning and it landed on its wheels."A passenger in the second party's vehicle sustained head and facial injuries, and protruding hip bone and died on the spot. His body was ferried to United Bulawayo Hospital for post-mortem. Four people were injured from the same vehicle and they were ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital," he said.Insp Ncube said the driver of the Nissan Hardbody vehicle is being charged with culpable homicide.He warned motorists against driving while under pressure or stress as their judgement could be impaired.