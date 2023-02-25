Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Gugulethu "Berita" Khumalo has opened up about what made her walk away from her marriage to Nhlamulo "Nota" Baloyi.

Since Berita revealed she separated from Nota and left their marital home in January 2021, her estranged husband has shared vile Twitter posts in reference to her and private details about their marriage of almost a year.

In a recent interview on Kaya 959, Berita got candid about experiencing anxiety attacks in the studio in mid 2021, many occasions where she felt abused by her husband and going to therapy.

"It took a long time for him to shout at me, swear at me or talk bad about me. For the longest time he was doing it to people around me … When we were dating and when we first got married I only started really seeing the signs of what was going on, that I was in too deep," she said.

The day she decided to leave her marriage in January 2022, Berita left with a big shopping bag telling her then husband she was returning her items to the store and later said she was heading to the studio.

Little did Nota know that Berita has shoved some of her belongings in the shopping bag, booked herself into a hotel and would later move back to her birth country Zimbabwe staying with her grandmother for six months.

"It's been a difficult year to be displaced and abused publicly … I have many memories of the day I left my marriage … I was in a narcissistic and abusive relationship … The day that I learnt I was in an abusive relationship, I did not stay one minute."

Nota was evasive when approached by TshisaLIVE for comment saying he was set to host a show "about teen suicide prevention, and cyber bullying".

Previously addressing his marriage woes with TshisaLIVE, Nota said he was praying about the matter as he hadn't been in communication with Berita.

"For the record I love my wife … We'll pray through this. All couples have challenges, but communication is key. I have not been able to communicate with her. Until I do I will continue to pray for her peace & wellbeing. As for my mental health, I will never let anyone trivialise it!"

Source - TshisaLive

Must Read

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

2 hrs ago | 281 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 409 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

3 hrs ago | 731 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

3 hrs ago | 222 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

3 hrs ago | 670 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

4 hrs ago | 361 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

4 hrs ago | 280 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

5 hrs ago | 238 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

5 hrs ago | 165 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

5 hrs ago | 923 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

6 hrs ago | 736 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

6 hrs ago | 686 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

7 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

7 hrs ago | 1294 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

7 hrs ago | 695 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

7 hrs ago | 243 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

7 hrs ago | 198 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

7 hrs ago | 132 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

7 hrs ago | 213 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 367 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

7 hrs ago | 301 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

7 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

7 hrs ago | 168 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

7 hrs ago | 316 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

7 hrs ago | 131 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

7 hrs ago | 528 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

7 hrs ago | 94 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

7 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

7 hrs ago | 64 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 145 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

7 hrs ago | 73 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

7 hrs ago | 92 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 35 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

16 hrs ago | 1332 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

17 hrs ago | 1880 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

17 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

18 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

20 hrs ago | 1049 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

20 hrs ago | 979 Views

Zimbabwe cuts ties with Western PR firms

23 hrs ago | 1844 Views

Miners4ED invade gold mine

23 hrs ago | 674 Views

Bleak future for Zimbabwe's returning citizens

23 hrs ago | 13823 Views

Mnangagwa claims that Zimbabwe upholds good governance

23 hrs ago | 364 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days