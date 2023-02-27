Latest News Editor's Choice


Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

by Tarisai Mudahondo
2 hrs ago | Views
Rimbi Travel and Tour bus was involved in an accident today, it collided with a motorcycle while travelling from Zimbabwe to Malawi.

The bus collided with a motorcycle near Mutoko centre, two people who were travelling on the motorcycle died on the spot while passengers in the Rimbi suffered no injuries, Bulawayo 24.com.


The bus was recently reinstated its operating license by the government after being involved in a fatal accident with Zebra Kiss bus along the Harare-Nyamapanda route.





Source - Byo24News

