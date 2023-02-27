Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago | Views
THE Douglas Mwonzora -led MDC has recalled three Kwekwe City councilors for allegedly dumping the party and joining the Citizen Coalition for Change (CCC). The recalled trio are; Deputy Mayor and Ward 3 councilor Pikirei Msipa. Ward 7's Cllr Charles Jute and his Ward 13 counterpart Betty Ndlovu.

Kwekwe Town Clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla confirmed receiving an official communication from the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works which declared the three wards vacant.

"It's true, I have received the communication from the parent ministry that's all I can say for now," she said.

In August 2021, MDC recalled then-Mayor Angeline Kasipo (Ward 5), her deputy Melody Chingarande (Ward 10) and Washington Moyo (Ward 12) after they joined the newly formed CCC.

The three have since bounced back into council chambers after winning by-elections.

The recent casualties survived the chop then, despite having clearly crossed the floor to join the Nelson Chemise-led party.


Source - The Chroncile

Must Read

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

6 hrs ago | 389 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

9 hrs ago | 818 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

10 hrs ago | 167 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

13 hrs ago | 879 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 2236 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

14 hrs ago | 930 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

14 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

14 hrs ago | 548 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

14 hrs ago | 556 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

14 hrs ago | 976 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

15 hrs ago | 442 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

16 hrs ago | 339 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

16 hrs ago | 234 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

16 hrs ago | 1687 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

17 hrs ago | 1067 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

17 hrs ago | 732 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

17 hrs ago | 965 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

18 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

18 hrs ago | 1539 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

18 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

18 hrs ago | 818 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

18 hrs ago | 319 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

18 hrs ago | 252 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

18 hrs ago | 149 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

18 hrs ago | 342 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

18 hrs ago | 155 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

18 hrs ago | 273 Views

Cyclone Freddy kills 2 people in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 457 Views

Local Govt ministry director up for abuse of office

18 hrs ago | 272 Views

Fresh uproar over Zec report

18 hrs ago | 397 Views

Environmental Management Agency shuts down 2 lithium mines

18 hrs ago | 146 Views

Man in court for defrauding civil servants

18 hrs ago | 190 Views

Beitbridge cop stabbed to death

18 hrs ago | 433 Views

Teen steals clothes caught wearing them

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Edgars branch forced to relocation by vendors

18 hrs ago | 866 Views

Incessant rains compound pothole woes

18 hrs ago | 117 Views

2 more airlines to ply Zimbabwe route

18 hrs ago | 230 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife's attempted murder trial opens

18 hrs ago | 72 Views

US official to visit Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 184 Views

Zimbabwe makes Commonwealth inroads?

18 hrs ago | 99 Views

Zimra happy with block tax system

18 hrs ago | 107 Views

Chiwenga invites Iranian businesses to explore opportunities in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 44 Views

Lawyer pleads for court protection against "antagonising" Ken Sharpe aide

27 Feb 2023 at 22:29hrs | 1575 Views

Sharpe chickens out, withdraws $20 million lawsuit

27 Feb 2023 at 22:11hrs | 2583 Views

GOAT Messi wins Best Fifa men's player award

27 Feb 2023 at 21:51hrs | 543 Views

Zanu-PF's absentee MP told not to contest 2023 elections

27 Feb 2023 at 20:50hrs | 1577 Views

Mnangagwa's latest revised plan: 'Nyika inovakwa inorakashwa ivenevayo imashefu namaChina!'

27 Feb 2023 at 18:57hrs | 1112 Views

Drug syndicate Cops denied bail

27 Feb 2023 at 18:50hrs | 1022 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days