Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Unregistered children cause for concern

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
MANY children across the country have no birth registration certificates, which is posing a headache for policymakers, a Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStat) official has revealed.

ZimStat data processing manager Rodgers Sango told NewsDay that many children were not registered at birth, making it difficult to get a birth certificate when it is needed at school or in the event of death.

"When we conducted our census survey, we realised that some people just register birth certificates when they need them. There are a lot of unregistered births. Parents don't see the importance of obtaining birth certificates on time. Some die before even getting them. Government needs that information sooner than later for policymaking purposes. Late birth registration also negatively impacts the family," Sango said.

"If you don't register children when they are born and then they die before you register them, especially those under five, they have the possibility of not being counted."

He urged parents to register their children within a period of 42 days to avoid future challenges when trying to acquire the vital documents.

"Some of the difficulties that we are having in the country are that some people are trying to register the births of their late relatives who could have registered themselves when they were still alive. This is so sad," he said.

A survey conducted by civic groups recently revealed that over 40% of children in Matabeleland North, Matabeleland South and Bulawayo provinces did not have birth certificates.

The reasons that were given included lack of information on requirements for birth certificate applications, inability to pay the required fees and delays experienced at the Civil Registry offices.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zacc commissioner blames law

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

3 hrs ago | 392 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

3 hrs ago | 448 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 268 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

3 hrs ago | 96 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

3 hrs ago | 180 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

3 hrs ago | 162 Views

Sangomas told to register

3 hrs ago | 75 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

3 hrs ago | 106 Views

Dam levels break records

3 hrs ago | 147 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

3 hrs ago | 130 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 48 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

13 hrs ago | 727 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

17 hrs ago | 1546 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

21 hrs ago | 1271 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2788 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

22 hrs ago | 1163 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

22 hrs ago | 1675 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

22 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

23 hrs ago | 1175 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

24 hrs ago | 402 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

24 hrs ago | 291 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

28 Feb 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2080 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

28 Feb 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1488 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

28 Feb 2023 at 08:36hrs | 901 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

28 Feb 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1144 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

28 Feb 2023 at 08:07hrs | 3724 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

28 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1628 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

28 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1017 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 947 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 335 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 287 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 163 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 366 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 171 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days