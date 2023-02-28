MPs demand Nssa regulation

News / National

by Staff reporter

LEGISLATORS have demanded that the National Social Security Authority (Nssa) and medical aid societies be regulated by the Insurance and Pensions Commission (Ipec) as they are multi-billion-dollar institutions.This was said in the National Assembly yesterday during debate on the Insurance and Pensions Bill, which is currently in the Second Reading Stage.Harare East legislator Tendai Biti said: "Medical insurance companies and Nssa must be regulated by Ipec as was the original amendment in the Bill. The health system has been compromised in Zimbabwe because of the shoddy services by medical aid societies like Cimas and Premier Service Medical Aid Society."Kambuzuma legislator Willias Madzimure said people were losing a lot of money at Nssa and medical aid societies, hence the need to regulate the institutions.