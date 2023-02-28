Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A POLICE officer, Kudakwashe Mandiranga, who was tasked to download two videos from YouTube and Twitter that will be used as evidence in the trial of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislator Job Sikhala, who is accused of inciting public violence, was grilled in court yesterday by the MP's lawyers.

Mandiranga was cross-examined by Sikhala's lawyer Harrison Nkomo, who questioned him over whether he possessed qualifications for telecommunications.

He said he had a certificate in information communication technology obtained through the Zimbabwe Republic Police training courses.

Mandiranga told the court that he had no evidence that Sikhala shot the video inciting violence, prompting Nkomo to aver that Mandiranga had misled the court and asked him to read three separate statements he had signed pertaining to the case.

"I did not mislead the court because an explanation can be offered for all of this. When I recorded the first statement, I wasn't in the office, I didn't check the dates that were on the statement. I just wrote without knowledge of the dates as I was just tasked with the case, but I later corrected it," Mandiranga argued.

It emerged that the investigating officer in the case had signed the statement on July 13, exactly 12 days after it was written.

"You are aware that a video can be tampered with from YouTube to a disk or to flash drives. You agree with me that you don't know who recorded that video or the capacity of the gadget used to record that video, and of the person who recorded it?" Nkomo asked.

After Mandiranga concurred, Nkomo then grilled him over why he did not approach YouTube or Twitter to test the authenticity of the video evidence.

"All I did was download the video. I didn't check for its authenticity, there is special expertise required to download a video on YouTube. An ordinary person cannot do that, but I am qualified to do that as I am a system administrator," he said.

The police officer was also cross-examined by lawyer, Jeremiah Bhamu, who asked him if he was in contact with the person who shot the video in order to compare the original video and the one that was posted online.

He was also asked if he is an expert in film production, of which he said he was not.

The State submitted that the transcript was generated from software relatable to the video, which is allowed in common law.

The matter was deferred to tomorrow to allow the defence to go through the State submissions.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zacc commissioner blames law

2 hrs ago | 324 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

3 hrs ago | 650 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

3 hrs ago | 405 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

3 hrs ago | 163 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 272 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

3 hrs ago | 90 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

3 hrs ago | 85 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

3 hrs ago | 122 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

3 hrs ago | 101 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

3 hrs ago | 164 Views

Sangomas told to register

3 hrs ago | 78 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

3 hrs ago | 107 Views

Dam levels break records

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

3 hrs ago | 132 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 49 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

13 hrs ago | 730 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

17 hrs ago | 1552 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

18 hrs ago | 265 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

21 hrs ago | 1271 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2789 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

22 hrs ago | 1164 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

22 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

22 hrs ago | 729 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

23 hrs ago | 679 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

23 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

23 hrs ago | 645 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

23 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

24 hrs ago | 403 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

24 hrs ago | 291 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

28 Feb 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2084 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

28 Feb 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1490 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

28 Feb 2023 at 08:36hrs | 902 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

28 Feb 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1145 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

28 Feb 2023 at 08:07hrs | 3726 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

28 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1628 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

28 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1017 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 948 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 335 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 288 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 164 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 366 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days