Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zacc commissioner blames law

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A COMMISSIONER in the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), Jessie Majome (pictured), has conceded the institution's failure to nail down culprits that are abusing public funds and resources, but has shifted blame to the legislature, saying it is failing to cement the existing legal framework for effective prosecution.  

Zacc has been under fire for failing to effectively deal with culprits accused of abusing public resources.

In 2020, Zimbabwe Miners' Federation (ZMF) president Henrietta Rushwaya was arrested at Robert Mugabe International Airport in Harare for allegedly attempting to smuggle six kilogrammes of gold worth more than US$400 000 to Dubai.

Rushwaya has since been cleared of any wrongdoing in the case in which she was accused of offering a US$5 000 bribe to an airport official to pass through the checkpoint with the gold.

More cases are yet to be finalised, further putting Zacc's integrity under scrutiny.
Speaking at an Integrity Icon 2022 summit by the Accountability Lab Zimbabwe this week, Majome said the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act has been made it easy for culprits to defend themselves, rendering it difficult to nail them.

"The tool that is there is not very sharp in terms of the Criminal Code. We do not have sufficient legal instruments in the laws. They are insufficient, and we need to develop them.

"The one that we have right now is not very sharp. So, that tool that is there that is not very sharp has actually been blunted further. The offensive criminal abuse of duty is the one. If you look at our criminal offences at Zacc, for the crimes that have been prosecuted, we use section 174, criminal abuse of duty, not of office.

"So what it currently provides now is that if a person who is public officer, which is also defined very narrowly — if a person does anything contrary to their duty, or omits doing something contrary to their duties, they will face a criminal offence," she said.

Majome said this has seen the institution fail to nail down culprits who are not clearly defined in the current Act.

"We have seen people getting off the hook, people from parastatals and also private companies. For example, if a person in the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (Zetdc) today abuses public funds, then the courts are ruling that they are not public officers. What we would like to see Parliament doing is strengthening that Criminal Law Codification Act.

"We want them to widen the definition of public officers to include those people that are in companies. We want to see new offences, offences of corruption . . . around ethics.

"We do not have many offences around corruption. We would like to see those. We have our draft bill that we would like to replace the Anti-Corruption Commission Act. We need to all participate in working towards getting sharper tools and to stop the blunting of the inadequate tools," she said.

Majome also said that Parliament has been sitting on amendments to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act which she said are likely to hinder prosecution

."What the proposal (Amendment) is seeking to do is blunt it further. It is actually seeking to make a defence to something that is already defendable. It is seeking to provide, and add a qualifier that for one to be found guilty of abusing duty by omitting or doing something, he or she must know that it is their duty to do something, or that it is their duty not to do something.

"A defence has been introduced by the legislature right now as we speak. So, I was shocked when I discovered that the tool, already blunt, has been blunted further. So, I do not know if there has been activism voices around this to say: We need sharp and more tools. We cannot blunt the weak ones, and the legislature that we already have.

"I am hoping to see organisations writing submissions to Parliament regarding this Bill because what I think should instead happen is that there should be a definition of what a public officer is. It is very narrow," she said.

While the commission has been lacking prosecutorial powers, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) admitted that state prosecutors are susceptible to bribery because of poor working conditions and low pay during the launch of the Transparency International 2022 Corruption Perception Index report, further casting doubt over effective prosecution.

Source - thenewshawks

Must Read

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

2 hrs ago | 621 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

3 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

3 hrs ago | 63 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 264 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

3 hrs ago | 87 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

3 hrs ago | 94 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

3 hrs ago | 81 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

3 hrs ago | 112 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

3 hrs ago | 99 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

3 hrs ago | 176 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

3 hrs ago | 161 Views

Sangomas told to register

3 hrs ago | 73 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Dam levels break records

3 hrs ago | 143 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

3 hrs ago | 128 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 47 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

13 hrs ago | 726 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

14 hrs ago | 1167 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

17 hrs ago | 1542 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

18 hrs ago | 263 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

21 hrs ago | 1269 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 2787 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

22 hrs ago | 1160 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

22 hrs ago | 1674 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

22 hrs ago | 728 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

22 hrs ago | 678 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

22 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

23 hrs ago | 642 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

23 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

24 hrs ago | 402 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

24 hrs ago | 291 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

28 Feb 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2079 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

28 Feb 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1487 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

28 Feb 2023 at 08:36hrs | 901 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

28 Feb 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1142 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

28 Feb 2023 at 08:07hrs | 3718 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

28 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1628 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

28 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1017 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 946 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 335 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 286 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 162 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 366 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 171 Views

Zimbabwe govt turns heat on land barons

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 293 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days