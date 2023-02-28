Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

by Simbarashe Sithole
3 hrs ago | Views
A security guard at a mining company in Bindura accidentally shot himself on the abdomen and died on his way to hospital last week.


Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.

"I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a security guard Decide Masosote accidentally shot himself and on the abdomen and his intestines protruded from the stomach," Mundembe said.

He was rushed to Bindura hospital and he died along the way.

Allegations are that he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself while standing close to Kelvin Muzambi who was welding.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Zacc commissioner blames law

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

6 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

6 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

6 hrs ago | 983 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

6 hrs ago | 999 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

6 hrs ago | 369 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

6 hrs ago | 272 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

6 hrs ago | 152 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 536 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

6 hrs ago | 220 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

6 hrs ago | 177 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

6 hrs ago | 291 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

6 hrs ago | 162 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

6 hrs ago | 355 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

Sangomas told to register

6 hrs ago | 178 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

6 hrs ago | 174 Views

Dam levels break records

6 hrs ago | 268 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

6 hrs ago | 206 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 76 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

16 hrs ago | 802 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

17 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

20 hrs ago | 1719 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

22 hrs ago | 288 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

28 Feb 2023 at 12:20hrs | 1351 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

28 Feb 2023 at 12:07hrs | 2925 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

28 Feb 2023 at 11:49hrs | 1237 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

28 Feb 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1754 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

28 Feb 2023 at 11:20hrs | 780 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

28 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 698 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

28 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 1226 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

28 Feb 2023 at 10:40hrs | 689 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

28 Feb 2023 at 10:29hrs | 544 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 425 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 309 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

28 Feb 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2157 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

28 Feb 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1609 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

28 Feb 2023 at 08:36hrs | 927 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

28 Feb 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1193 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

28 Feb 2023 at 08:07hrs | 3780 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

28 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1645 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

28 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1074 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 992 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 338 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 310 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 202 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 395 Views

Only 1 447 Zimbabweans petition Mnangagwa over PVOs Bill

28 Feb 2023 at 07:40hrs | 192 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days