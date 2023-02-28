Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A security guard at a mining company in Bindura accidentally shot himself on the abdomen and died on his way to hospital last week.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case."I can confirm a sudden death case in Bindura where a security guard Decide Masosote accidentally shot himself and on the abdomen and his intestines protruded from the stomach," Mundembe said.He was rushed to Bindura hospital and he died along the way.Allegations are that he accidentally pulled the trigger and shot himself while standing close to Kelvin Muzambi who was welding.