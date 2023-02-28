Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

There was drama at Nzvimbo circuit court today where ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.

Makumbe who is facing an assault charge after allegedly assaulting a top cop Stewart Chaire (42) last year in September.Makumbe appeared before Nembaware in the morning who briefly adjourned after the complainant decided to withdraw the case.The accused subsequently disappeared from the court prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest.