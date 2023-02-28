Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

by Simbarashe Sithole
34 mins ago | Views
There was drama at Nzvimbo circuit court  today where ZANU PF national youth political commissar Tsungai Makumbe appeared before Concession magistrate Joshua Nembaware.


Makumbe who is facing an assault charge  after allegedly  assaulting  a top cop Stewart Chaire (42) last year in September.

Makumbe appeared before Nembaware  in the morning who briefly adjourned after the complainant decided to withdraw the case.

The accused subsequently disappeared from the court prompting the magistrate to issue a warrant of arrest.

Source - Byo24News

Must Read

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

8 hrs ago | 1992 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

11 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

12 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

12 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

12 hrs ago | 1484 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

12 hrs ago | 1624 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

12 hrs ago | 577 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

12 hrs ago | 364 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 764 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

12 hrs ago | 297 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

12 hrs ago | 303 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

12 hrs ago | 273 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

12 hrs ago | 439 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

12 hrs ago | 214 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

12 hrs ago | 500 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

12 hrs ago | 329 Views

Sangomas told to register

12 hrs ago | 242 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

12 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dam levels break records

12 hrs ago | 357 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

22 hrs ago | 855 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

23 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

28 Feb 2023 at 16:50hrs | 1868 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

28 Feb 2023 at 15:22hrs | 363 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

28 Feb 2023 at 12:20hrs | 1468 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

28 Feb 2023 at 12:07hrs | 4261 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

28 Feb 2023 at 11:49hrs | 1320 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

28 Feb 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1842 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

28 Feb 2023 at 11:20hrs | 835 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

28 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 752 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

28 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 1254 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

28 Feb 2023 at 10:40hrs | 714 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

28 Feb 2023 at 10:29hrs | 566 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 441 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 328 Views

How Zimbabwe's fuel price now compares to other African countries

28 Feb 2023 at 09:36hrs | 2269 Views

High Courts foils illegal hostile company takeover

28 Feb 2023 at 08:44hrs | 1789 Views

Give Gukurahundi victims IDs, says Chamisa's Harare MP

28 Feb 2023 at 08:36hrs | 964 Views

2 Zimbabwe High Court judges facing removal from the bench for unprofessional conduct

28 Feb 2023 at 08:32hrs | 1250 Views

2 people destroyed the party that was left by Tsvangirai, says Obama of Zimbabwean politics

28 Feb 2023 at 08:07hrs | 3866 Views

Zimbabwean charged with plotting to manufacture sub-machine guns in UK

28 Feb 2023 at 07:46hrs | 1669 Views

Chiwenga ex-wife trial: New details emerge

28 Feb 2023 at 07:43hrs | 1097 Views

Zimbabwe may suffer an internet shutdown

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 1024 Views

Zimbabwe brain drain cause for concern

28 Feb 2023 at 07:42hrs | 343 Views

Is Zifa trying to fool Fifa?

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 320 Views

Vapostori4ED leader basher granted $100 000 bail

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 227 Views

Trainee pastor barred from stalking underage ex-girlfriend

28 Feb 2023 at 07:41hrs | 430 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days