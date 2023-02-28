Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ramaphosa in big court setback

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
South Africa's Constitutional Court on Wednesday slapped down President Cyril Ramaphosa's bid to have the apex court review a report which found evidence he may have committed misconduct over a stash of cash stolen from his game farm.

The report by a panel of experts appointed by the speaker of parliament centred on allegations that thieves had found millions of dollars of cash stuffed into furniture in the millionaire president's Phala Phala game farm in 2020 and taken it, a theft which only came to light in June.

The theft has raised questions about how Ramaphosa, who came to power on the promise to fight graft, acquired the money and whether he declared it amid demands for his resignation from opposition parties.

Ramaphosa, who has denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with any crimes, had taken up the report by the panel which included the former Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo on review, challenging its findings. The Constitutional Court has now refused to hear him on a special access basis.

The Constitutional Court, in a ruling on Wednesday, said it had "considered the application brought by way of exclusive jurisdiction or, alternatively, by way of direct access and the application to intervene" but it had "concluded that no case has been made out for exclusive jurisdiction or direct access and the main application must be dismissed."

The main opposition Democratic Alliance said the judgement "confirms that his matter can only be fully investigated, to the necessary extent, by the National Assembly in the form of an ad hoc committee."

"As we have previously argued, the Phala Phala scandal does not begin and end with the president, and as such, it necessitates an ad hoc committee that will have the full powers to summon and investigate cabinet ministers, law enforcement bodies, and other state institutions allegedly involved in this cover up," the DA said.

"An ad hoc committee is the route that parliament should have followed when this scandal first broke. And the first witness that must be called by this committee is Cyril Ramaphosa himself. It is highly irresponsible conduct by the president to bat the Phala Phala scandal between parliament and the courts all in an attempt to evade difficult questions and full transparency and accountability."

The party said Ramaphosa's court application to have the findings by the panel set aside were "a desperate attempt to save his political skin."

"Now that this attempt has been unanimously dismissed by the highest court in the land, it is time for the president to finally tell the full truth about Phala Phala. Instead of employing the Stalingrad tactics made famous by his predecessor (Jacob Zuma), through launching yet another application in a different court, President Ramaphosa needs to take the country into his confidence about what truly transpired at Phala Phala in Parliament, the body to which he is constitutionally obligated to account."

Ramaphosa has said a much smaller amount of money – the proceeds of game sales – was taken and that he reported the crime when he heard about it.

The report has plunged the governing African National Congress (ANC) into crisis, but the party's MPs backed the president when an impeachment motion was tabled in parliament.

The corruption findings also threaten Ramaphosa's efforts to rekindle investor confidence in Africa's most industrialised economy, after a decade of corruption scandals under former president Zuma.

A spokesperson for elite police unit the Hawks said its investigation into the theft at Ramaphosa's farm was continuing, while the central bank said it did not comment on exchange control investigations.


Source - Reuters

Must Read

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

27 mins ago | 51 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

47 mins ago | 174 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

2 hrs ago | 184 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

2 hrs ago | 266 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

11 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

14 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

14 hrs ago | 227 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 797 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Sangomas told to register

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dam levels break records

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

14 hrs ago | 285 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

28 Feb 2023 at 20:48hrs | 859 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

28 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 2267 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

28 Feb 2023 at 16:50hrs | 1901 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

28 Feb 2023 at 15:22hrs | 382 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

28 Feb 2023 at 12:20hrs | 1513 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

28 Feb 2023 at 12:07hrs | 5143 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

28 Feb 2023 at 11:49hrs | 1331 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

28 Feb 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1856 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

28 Feb 2023 at 11:20hrs | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

28 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 763 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

28 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

28 Feb 2023 at 10:40hrs | 722 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

28 Feb 2023 at 10:29hrs | 571 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 444 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days