Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

A HIGH-powered delegation from the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation led by the Minister of Foreign Economic Relations Yarin Vyacheslav is expected in Zimbabwe today to explore areas of cooperation.The delegation, which will be in the country for three days, also includes the Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade of the Sverdlovsk region, Igor Zelenkin.During the official visit, Vyacheslav and his delegation are expected to hold meetings with Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza and captains of industry as part of efforts to identify areas of economic cooperation between Zimbabwe and the Sverdlovsk Region of Russia.In a statement on Tuesday, Foreign Affairs and International Trade spokesperson Mr Livit Mugejo said the meeting would also be attended by the Minister of Provincial Affairs and Devolution for Midlands province Larry Mavima.There are plans to establish a twinning arrangement between the Midlandsprovince and the Sverdlovsk region of Russia."During the visit, the delegation will also tour industrial sites specialising in machinery and equipment for timber processing, the production of rubber and pharmaceutical substances," said Mugejo."To cap the visit, a roundtable business discussion will be held on Friday as Zimbabwe and the Russian Federation broaden their cooperation on account of the existing excellent political relations."Russia recently pledged to continue strengthening its cooperation with Zimbabwe and other friendly nations and called for the lifting of sanctions that some Western countries imposed on Harare.