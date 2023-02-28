Latest News Editor's Choice


Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

by Staff reporter
The Douglas Mwonzora-led Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) formation has recalled Kadoma mayor, Councillor Action Nyamukondiwa and three others Councillors Edson Muzira, Nigel Ruzario and Michael Mvura.

The mayor represented Kadoma Central Constituency's ward 9 which includes the central business district (CBD) and the industrial area. Three other recalled councillors represented wards 4, 15 and 3 respectively.

In a statement dated February 27, the Minister of Local Government and Public Works said: "I wish to inform you that I'm in receipt of a letter from the Movement for Democratic Change (MDC-T) stating that the following councillors have been expelled from the party.

"In terms of section 278 (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, read with section 129 (1) (k), the above-mentioned wards are now vacant," the circular reads in part.

The four were not part of a poorly attended full council meeting held at Town House yesterday.

Clr Aaron Masvikeni of ward 10 was nominated to chair the ordinary full council meeting as both the now-recalled mayor and his deputy Clr Tendai Kokera could not attend.

Mr Mwonzora's MDC-T party has recalled several councillors and House of Assembly members elected in 2018 in a battle for political relevance with Mr Nelson Chamisa who has since formed the CCC party.

