Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) spokesperson Fadzayi Mahere, in court for allegedly publishing falsehoods, will know her fate March 24 when presiding magistrate Taurai Munuwere hands down judgement in the matter.

Mahere winded up her defence case Wednesday when police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi was called in to give his testimony.

"We closed the defense case today. Judgment will be handed down on 24 March at 2.15pm.

"I really want to thank my legal team, Mr David Drury & Mr Chris Mhike for their stellar representation. I'm eternally grateful," Mahere said Wednesday.

Accusations against the opposition official arise from a video that went viral in 2020 showing a wailing woman who was tussling with a uniformed police officer claiming the operative had killed her baby.

Mahere, through her Twitter handle, allegedly relayed the claims that police had killed the infant, something that was later dismissed as untrue by police.

Several news outlets also reported the incident claiming an overzealous police officer who was enforcing the country's Covid-19 lockdown regulations at an illegal bus stop along Harare's Second Street Extension had accidentally struck and killed the infant with a baton stick.

However, police were quick to accuse Mahere of publishing falsehoods through her Twitter claims.

Nyathi, as police spokesperson, issued a statement confirming a "fracas" had indeed taken place while also promising to bring to book the errant police officers.

Prosecutors had refused to accept a statement by Nyathi confirming the assault.

The statement in question was issued two days after the incident took place before the ZRP made a U-turn refuting the claim while saying the child at the centre of the storm was alive.

While testifying on Wednesday Nyathi said after the video went viral, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga ordered investigations.

While under cross examination by the prosecutor Netsai Mushayabasa, Nyathi said the tweet by Mahere was false, adding that he personally verified that when the mother of the child and the infant came to the police sometime after the incident.

Nyathi said after Mahere's tweet, there was "total chaos" in the country as citizens were made to believe false claims that police officers had killed an innocent child.

"There was total chaos because of this false information. Even senior government officials were asking why this had happened.

"ZRP is a public institution where if anything happens, when the public are not clear, they can check with station commanders to check if what is circulated is true or false," Nyathi said.

Mahere denies the allegations.

She said what she tweeted was based on a video which went viral on social media arguing she could not be blamed for that.

Mahere also stated that the investigating officer confirmed that several media outlets also wrote the baby had died guided by the same footage.

Appearing for the state, Sheila Mupindu quizzed the opposition politician why she failed to verify claims of the child's purported death before posting falsehood on a platform accessible to a wide audience.

In her response, Mahere said she had no reason to do so as what she witnessed on the video was self-explanatory.

She also said she never undermined the police but encouraged them to uphold the constitutional rights of ordinary citizens.

Mahere also told court that when she said "rogue policing must fall", she meant that any unconstitutional use of force by police officers should come to an end.

Source - ZimLive

Must Read

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

28 mins ago | 53 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

47 mins ago | 178 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

2 hrs ago | 185 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

2 hrs ago | 107 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

2 hrs ago | 153 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

2 hrs ago | 130 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

2 hrs ago | 161 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

11 hrs ago | 2123 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

14 hrs ago | 1335 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

14 hrs ago | 1851 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1186 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

14 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

14 hrs ago | 227 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 797 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

14 hrs ago | 296 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Sangomas told to register

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

14 hrs ago | 263 Views

Dam levels break records

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

14 hrs ago | 286 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

28 Feb 2023 at 20:48hrs | 859 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

28 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 2267 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

28 Feb 2023 at 16:50hrs | 1901 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

28 Feb 2023 at 15:22hrs | 382 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

28 Feb 2023 at 12:20hrs | 1513 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

28 Feb 2023 at 12:07hrs | 5144 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

28 Feb 2023 at 11:49hrs | 1331 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

28 Feb 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1856 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

28 Feb 2023 at 11:20hrs | 846 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

28 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 763 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

28 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

28 Feb 2023 at 10:40hrs | 722 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

28 Feb 2023 at 10:29hrs | 571 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 444 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days