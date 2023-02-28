Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man murders friend over US$6

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A DZIVARASEKWA man has been arraigned before the courts facing murder charges after he killed a man who owed him US$6.

The accused, Gift Jamu (46) was today remanded in custody to March 16 by Harare magistrate Evelyn Mashavakure.

He was ordered to apply for bail at the High Court due to the serious magnitude of his crime.

It is alleged that on February 25, he got engaged in a scuffle with the now deceased Moses Nkhulungo in Dzivarasekwa 3, Harare.

Allegations are that on the fateful day, he persistently demanded his cash, US$6, which the now deceased person owed him.

He was not given back the money and he shoved the now deceased who fell down on a tarred road and lost consciousness.  Blood started to ooze out of his mouth and nose.  Nkhulungo was rushed to Parirenyatwa hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Source - newsday

