Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) chief executive officer (CEO) Mark Mabhudhu was suspended on Monday for reportedly stalling the corrupt purchase of Kuvimba Mining House (KMH)'s 33% shares in Great Dyke Investments (GDI), NewsDay can exclusively reveal.

KMH became part of GDI after acquiring 50% stake from Afromet Joint Stock Company owned by Russian businessman Vitaly Machitski's Vi Holdings.



JSC Afromet pulled out of the Darwendale project in June 2022 after registering displeasure about financial management by its Zimbabwean partners to Mines and Mining Development minister Winston Chitando.


Mabhudu was suspended by the Munashe Shava-led ZCDC board for allegedly choosing to travel abroad without first fast-tracking the purchase of the KMH shares.

A suspension letter dated February 27 partly reads: "The temporary suspension was meant to ensure that the decisions relating to the ZCDC/GDI transactions are made in the short turnaround time possible. Despite you being fully aware of this position which was made in light of this critical assignment at hand, you proceeded to travel to Thailand."

Mabhudu travelled to the Asian nation last week following Cabinet approval.

NewsDay has gathered that the ZCDC board chair is also CEO and project leader at GDI, the company which Mabhudu is reportedly being forced to buy shares from without conducting due diligence.

Sources within the ZCDC board confided in NewsDay that Shava was trying to arm-twist Mabhudhu into accelerating the fraudulent purchase of shares pegged at US$400 290 000.



Information gathered by NewsDay shows that Treasury approved the purchase on condition that due diligence is adhered to.



"In line with section 48(3)(c) of the Public Finance Management Act [Chapter 22:19], Treasury has no objection for the ZCDC to proceed with the purchase of 33% shareholding of Great Dyke Investment from Kuvimba Mining house. However, there is need to ensure that the necessary due diligence is exercised on the pricing of the shares, as well as ensuring that the necessary approvals are granted as required by the above cited PFM Act provision," reads an approval letter from Treasury seen by NewsDay.

Mabhudhu is also accused of refusing to authorise a contract between ZCDC and the African Banking Corporation (BancABC), who had been engaged for advisory services as asset evaluators.

BancABC had charged US$2,9 million for advisory services as well as invoices for any technical and legal experts that would have been contracted, which Mabhudhu is said to have declined.



The engagement of BancABC as transaction advisory services also omitted the tender process, raising alarm on the deal.

Mabhudu allegedly told BancABC that the fees were too high, pursuant to further market research and advised that indications were that fees for transaction advisory services of that nature required that the transaction should not exceed US$300 000.



Mabhudhu could not be reached for comment last night.

Source - newsday

Must Read

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

23 mins ago | 45 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

43 mins ago | 159 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

2 hrs ago | 106 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

2 hrs ago | 259 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

2 hrs ago | 147 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

2 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

2 hrs ago | 113 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

2 hrs ago | 168 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 33 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 71 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

2 hrs ago | 158 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

3 hrs ago | 484 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

11 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

14 hrs ago | 1333 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

14 hrs ago | 1849 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

14 hrs ago | 1185 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

14 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

14 hrs ago | 1698 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

14 hrs ago | 592 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

14 hrs ago | 374 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

14 hrs ago | 227 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 797 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

14 hrs ago | 303 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

14 hrs ago | 322 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

14 hrs ago | 295 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

14 hrs ago | 454 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

14 hrs ago | 222 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

14 hrs ago | 512 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

14 hrs ago | 337 Views

Sangomas told to register

14 hrs ago | 250 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

14 hrs ago | 262 Views

Dam levels break records

14 hrs ago | 378 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Iranian innovation hubs for Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 102 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kwekwe Deputy Mayor for siding with Chamisa's party

28 Feb 2023 at 20:48hrs | 859 Views

White farmer takes Zimbabwe land seizure fight to Supreme Court

28 Feb 2023 at 19:54hrs | 2263 Views

Rimbi bus collides with motorcycle

28 Feb 2023 at 16:50hrs | 1901 Views

U2 announce comeback on the Las Vegas Stage

28 Feb 2023 at 15:22hrs | 381 Views

Econet appoints Chengeto Moyo as new finance director

28 Feb 2023 at 12:20hrs | 1512 Views

UB40 to perform in Zimbabwe

28 Feb 2023 at 12:07hrs | 5133 Views

Berita opens up on walking away from her marriage to Nota

28 Feb 2023 at 11:49hrs | 1331 Views

1 dead, 4 injured after driver fails to give way

28 Feb 2023 at 11:25hrs | 1856 Views

Zimbabwe's Premier Soccer release fixtures, season kickoff date set

28 Feb 2023 at 11:20hrs | 845 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF gears for 2023 polls

28 Feb 2023 at 11:18hrs | 763 Views

Nigeria election results 2023: Tinubu ahead of Atiku and Obi

28 Feb 2023 at 11:14hrs | 1257 Views

Zimbabwe police recover stolen vehicle

28 Feb 2023 at 10:40hrs | 722 Views

WATCH: Obama of Zimbabwean politics says he is interested in voters who are undecided

28 Feb 2023 at 10:29hrs | 570 Views

Mthwakazi stages demo against candidate nomination fees

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 444 Views

Absconding teachers contributing to poor pass rate in Lupane

28 Feb 2023 at 09:59hrs | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days