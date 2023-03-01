Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
SEVERAL roads in the mining town of Kwekwe are littered with potholes, giving motorists torrid times with the rainy season having worsened the situation.

Some of the roads which were recently rehabilitated under the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP1) developed potholes and have become a nightmare for motorists.

Some contractors who were engaged in road works did a shoddy job resulting in their contracts being terminated by the Government.

Kwekwe City Council recently introduced a 2 percent roads levy, which ideally is supposed to be channelled towards road repair and maintenance.

While major tarred roads have become an eyesore and impassable, the situation is even worse in newly established suburbs where there are gravel roads.

Some residents are failing to access their homes due to the poor state of the roads.

Kwekwe City Council has resorted to filling the potholes with gravel which gets washed away in the event of rain.

Kwekwe Ratepayers and Residents Development Association (KRRDA) chairperson, Mr Alex Mwafumbika said roads in the city are an eyesore and urged council to address the challenge.

"We do not have roads in Kwekwe except in the city centre. Every road is an eyesore, especially in Msasa where motorists are having problems navigating to their homes. All the major roads including those that were recently rehabilitated have become a death trap for motorists," he said.

"We call upon the local authority to intervene by rehabilitating all roads. Some people have actually decided to park their vehicles due to the bad state of the roads."

Kwekwe town clerk, Dr Lucia Mnkandla said they have a plan in place to address the challenge.

She, however, could not be drawn into divulging further detail.

"Yes, we have plans for road rehabilitation," said Dr Mnkandla.

She is on record saying that most of the roads in Kwekwe have outlived their lifespan.

In 2019, the then Kwekwe mayor Angeline Kasipo announced that the local authority had introduced a two percent road levy to improve the state of the roads.

Works committee chairperson, Councillor Joshua Tinago recently told a full council meeting that his department was being "neglected" and was incapacitated to repair the roads.

"We have been calling for a council meeting to adopt a resolution for the release of funds by our finance department, but the council has been turning a blind eye to our request. At the end of the day, we are the ones who are being blamed for not doing a good job," he said.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

3 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

4 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

4 hrs ago | 122 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

4 hrs ago | 250 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

13 hrs ago | 859 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

13 hrs ago | 1356 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

14 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

14 hrs ago | 470 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

14 hrs ago | 474 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

15 hrs ago | 1136 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

23 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1506 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2043 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1330 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1723 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1774 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 638 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 413 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 252 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 913 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 335 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 362 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 376 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 510 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 262 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

01 Mar 2023 at 07:01hrs | 575 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

01 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 380 Views

Sangomas told to register

01 Mar 2023 at 06:56hrs | 264 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 310 Views

Dam levels break records

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 456 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

01 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days