Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

News / National

by Staff reporter

DYNAMOS coach Herbert Maruwa believes his side faces a tough test as they face newly promoted sides Hwange, Sheasham and Simba Bhora respectively in their first three matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season which kicks off in over two weeks' time.The Harare giants, who are looking to improve on their third-place finish last year, travel to Hwange for their season opener before hosting Sheasham and then visit Simba Bhora.While their fixture list looks easy on paper, Maruwa feels it was challenging sequence, especially the opening day trip to Hwange where the Glamour Boys have lost matches in the past."It's a difficult start to the season considering that we will be playing away from home in our first match but we have to go there with a positive mind. It's not an easy game, Hwange is never an easy place to visit but we need to prepare ourselves to make sure we get a positive result," Maruwa told NewsDay Sport."I think there is no difference between playing teams which have been promoted and those who have always been in the league. We know that every team which is playing Dynamos they give their so all games are like a Cup final for us."We cannot underrate newly promoted teams because we are playing at the same level, in the same league now so we need prepare ourselves mentally,"It will be a new look Dynamos this season after Maruwa made wholesale changes to the squad that finished third last season.A number of senior players such as captainPartson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Ralph Kawondera, Sylvester Appiah and Trevor Mavhunga are among players who have left the club.As many as 14 players, including fullback Tinotenda Muringai who was snapped up by Mozambican side UD Songo a couple of weeks ago on loan, have since moved on.The club has made some telling signings such as Donald Dzvinyai, twins Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Bakari, Keith Madera, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife and Congolese striker Eli Ilunga.Former midfield talisman Denver Mukamba also returned to the club.Maruwa is pleased with how preparations for the new season have gone on and feels the team is almost ready for the challenge."In terms of preparations we are almost there. We just need maybe to sharpen our team upfront but I am happy with the squad," he said.