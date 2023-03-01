Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
DYNAMOS coach Herbert Maruwa believes his side faces a tough test as they face newly promoted sides Hwange, Sheasham and Simba Bhora respectively in their first three matches of the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League season which kicks off in over two weeks' time.

The Harare giants, who are looking to improve on their third-place finish last year, travel to Hwange for their season opener before hosting Sheasham and then visit Simba Bhora.

While their fixture list looks easy on paper, Maruwa feels it was challenging sequence, especially the opening day trip to Hwange where the Glamour Boys have lost matches in the past.

"It's a difficult start to the season considering that we will be playing away from home in our first match but we have to go there with a positive mind. It's not an easy game, Hwange is never an easy place to visit but we need to prepare ourselves to make sure we get a positive result," Maruwa told NewsDay Sport.

"I think there is no difference between playing teams which have been promoted and those who have always been in the league. We know that every team which is playing Dynamos they give their so all games are like a Cup final for us.

"We cannot underrate newly promoted teams because we are playing at the same level, in the same league now so we need prepare ourselves mentally,"

It will be a new look Dynamos this season after Maruwa made wholesale changes to the squad that finished third last season.

A number of senior players such as captainPartson Jaure, Godknows Murwira, Ralph Kawondera, Sylvester Appiah and Trevor Mavhunga are among players who have left the club.

As many as 14 players, including fullback Tinotenda Muringai who was snapped up by Mozambican side UD Songo a couple of weeks ago on loan, have since moved on.

The club has made some telling signings such as Donald Dzvinyai, twins Elvis and Kevin Moyo, Arthur Musiiwa, Donald Mudadi, Tanaka Shandirwa, Jayden Bakari, Keith Madera, Nyasha Chintuli, Tendai Matindife and Congolese striker Eli Ilunga.

Former midfield talisman Denver Mukamba also returned to the club.

Maruwa is pleased with how preparations for the new season have gone on and feels the team is almost ready for the challenge.

"In terms of preparations we are almost there. We just need maybe to sharpen our team upfront but I am happy with the squad," he said.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

3 hrs ago | 859 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

4 hrs ago | 1269 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

4 hrs ago | 371 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

4 hrs ago | 251 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

4 hrs ago | 274 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

4 hrs ago | 489 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

4 hrs ago | 154 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

4 hrs ago | 499 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

4 hrs ago | 294 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

13 hrs ago | 859 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

13 hrs ago | 1356 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

14 hrs ago | 446 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

14 hrs ago | 630 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

14 hrs ago | 744 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

14 hrs ago | 470 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

14 hrs ago | 474 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

15 hrs ago | 1137 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

23 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1506 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2043 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1330 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1723 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1774 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 638 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 413 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 252 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 913 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 335 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 362 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 376 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 510 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 262 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

01 Mar 2023 at 07:01hrs | 575 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

01 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 380 Views

Sangomas told to register

01 Mar 2023 at 06:56hrs | 264 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 310 Views

Dam levels break records

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 456 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

01 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 360 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days