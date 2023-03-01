Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
A pervert has been banned from every McDonald's toilet in the UK after being jailed for breaching his court order.

Asere Shumba was hit with the ban after being caught taking disgusting pictures of women in the lavatories of a McDonald's in Surrey and a Walkabout bar in Derby. An image of Shumba has been issued to restaurant workers so they can easily identify him if he attempts to use their toilets.

The 27-year-old was spotted by a staff member as he went into the women's cubicles at one of the fast food chains in Derby at 6pm on December 28 last year. The worker, who was aware of Shumba's previous offences, followed him into the toilet and told him to leave before officers were called.

Read more: Rapper who stabbed teen to death sung about 'extreme knife violence' and had attended 'knife crime prevention programme'

While Shumba tried to insist his innocence by telling staff he thought he entered the men's toilet, he was later arrested at his home address in Shakespeare Street, Sinfin, Derby. He was charged with breaching his Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

On Tuesday (February 21), he was jailed for 20 weeks after admitting to the offence at Derby Crown Court. Shumba previously received the five-year order after being convicted of two counts of voyeurism in January 2021. On two occasions, he filmed women using the toilet - he was caught in possession of almost 400 upskirt photos.

Recorder William Harbage KC previously told him: "The offence of voyeurism is serious as it invades people's privacy and dignity."

The judge added it was not clear what drove him to commit the offences but that he clearly 'got sexual gratification from it.'

Source - manchestereveningnews

Must Read

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

2 hrs ago | 163 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

4 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

4 hrs ago | 368 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

4 hrs ago | 121 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

4 hrs ago | 246 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

4 hrs ago | 272 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

4 hrs ago | 486 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

4 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

4 hrs ago | 131 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

4 hrs ago | 153 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

4 hrs ago | 493 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

4 hrs ago | 95 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

13 hrs ago | 857 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

13 hrs ago | 1352 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

14 hrs ago | 895 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

14 hrs ago | 445 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

14 hrs ago | 965 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

14 hrs ago | 628 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

14 hrs ago | 742 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

14 hrs ago | 258 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

14 hrs ago | 467 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 79 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 171 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

14 hrs ago | 474 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

15 hrs ago | 1135 Views

Security guards accidentally shoots self, dies

23 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1505 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2043 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1330 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1723 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1774 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 637 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 413 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 251 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 913 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 335 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 362 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 375 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 510 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 262 Views

'Phase out single-sex schools in Bulawayo'

01 Mar 2023 at 07:01hrs | 575 Views

Russian delegation expected in Zimbabwe today

01 Mar 2023 at 06:59hrs | 380 Views

Sangomas told to register

01 Mar 2023 at 06:56hrs | 264 Views

Hwange power plant output falls to 10%

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 310 Views

Dam levels break records

01 Mar 2023 at 06:54hrs | 455 Views

'Zimbabwe courts cannot review monetary policy'

01 Mar 2023 at 06:53hrs | 359 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days