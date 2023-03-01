Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A 36-YEAR OLD Dotito woman is battling for life at Karanda hospital after she was allegedly bashed by her two brothers who accused her of bewitching them.

Aleck Chandoza (40) and Edison Chandoza (39) are facing an attempted murder charge and are currently assisting police with investigations.Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Allegations are that the duo pounced on their sister Tawanda Chandoza on February 26 amother had visited at Tsayi village in Dotito.Armed with logs they fatally severely assaulted Tawanda shouting, "witch, witch!"The suspects stopped assaulting their sister after fellow villagers came to the scene.Tawanda was rushed to hospital by a neighbour.Police warned people to avoid violence and seek counselling when ever they have disputes.