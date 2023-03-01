Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

News / National

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Two Bindura gold dealers were allegedly robbed of their money and 105 grammes of gold.

Mashonaland Central province police spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the case.Allegations are that on February 28 three unknown armed robbers clad in police uniform pounced on Godfrey Mutariyana (34) and Ngoni Gutsa (23) tied them , covered their mouth with tapes before robbing them of their money and gold which amounted to US$27 150.Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of the trio.