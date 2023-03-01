Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

by Staff reporter
56 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) this afternoon arrested NSSA acting chief executive Charles Shava for fraud involving $12 246 571,48.

It is alleged that Shava altered a board resolution, which had rejected the proposed allowances for four NSSA doctors and caused the human resources manager to pay the allowances without approval, claiming the board had approved the allowances.

Shava is detained at Avondale Police station and is expected to appear in court tomorrow.


Source - the herald
More on: #Nssa, #Arrested, #Ceo

Comments

Buy car spares direct from uk


Must Read

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

54 mins ago | 244 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

55 mins ago | 62 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

55 mins ago | 120 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

10 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

14 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

14 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

14 hrs ago | 682 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

24 hrs ago | 1855 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1366 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 579 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

01 Mar 2023 at 19:26hrs | 1184 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

01 Mar 2023 at 19:09hrs | 811 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 1136 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 333 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

01 Mar 2023 at 19:06hrs | 684 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:05hrs | 101 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:04hrs | 271 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

01 Mar 2023 at 19:03hrs | 692 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

01 Mar 2023 at 18:10hrs | 1403 Views

Security guard accidentally shoots self, dies

01 Mar 2023 at 10:17hrs | 2557 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1715 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2140 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1427 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1776 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1844 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 433 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 263 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1012 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 377 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 390 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 430 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 595 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days