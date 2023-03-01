ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has pulled rank and designated herself, deputy and the Chief Elections Officer as sole speakers of the country's election management authority.The order could be viewed in the context of a recent ZEC near implosion which saw seven commissioners who included current spokesperson Jasper Mangwana disown the first draft delimitation report presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by Chigumba last month.The sharp boardroom differences within ZEC did not help any matters for an organisation whose integrity has been questioned by Zimbabwe's opposition and civil society.However, in what could pass as an attempt to rein in his rebellious colleagues, Chigumba moved to issue what is an apparent gag order against them.In a statement Thursday, Chigumba said only herself, her deputy and the chief elections officer will now speak on behalf of ZEC."In terms of the Electoral Act and by operation of law and virtue of condition of service, oath of office and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Public Relations and Communication Policy of 2020, the following are the three officials statutorily designated to be spokespersons of (ZEC); Chairperson Honourable Justice P M Chigumba (b) Deputy Chairperson Ambassador R Kiwa (c) Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utoile Saigwana."In light of the above, members of the public and the electorate are hereby advised that with effect from 20 February 2023, the abovementioned three people are the exclusive spokespersons of ZEC."The public is further advised that in terms of the ZEC Communication Policy, questions, queries and requests for interviews should be directed to the Chief Elections Officer," she said.Chigumba said media inquiries would be responded to within three days."As Chairperson of ZEC, I undertake to respond to any query within 72 hours of its receipt," she said.