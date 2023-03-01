Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

by Staff reporter
26 secs ago | Views
Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) chairperson Priscilla Chigumba has pulled rank and designated herself, deputy and the Chief Elections Officer as sole speakers of the country's election management authority.

The order could be viewed in the context of a recent ZEC near implosion which saw seven commissioners who included current spokesperson Jasper Mangwana disown the first draft delimitation report presented to President Emmerson Mnangagwa by Chigumba last month.

The sharp boardroom differences within ZEC did not help any matters for an organisation whose integrity has been questioned by Zimbabwe's opposition and civil society.

However, in what could pass as an attempt to rein in his rebellious colleagues, Chigumba moved to issue what is an apparent gag order against them.

In a statement Thursday, Chigumba said only herself, her deputy and the chief elections officer will now speak on behalf of ZEC.

"In terms of the Electoral Act and by operation of law and virtue of condition of service, oath of office and the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) Public Relations and Communication Policy of 2020, the following are the three officials statutorily designated to be spokespersons of (ZEC); Chairperson Honourable Justice P M Chigumba (b) Deputy Chairperson Ambassador R Kiwa (c) Chief Elections Officer, Mr Utoile Saigwana.

"In light of the above, members of the public and the electorate are hereby advised that with effect from 20 February 2023, the abovementioned three people are the exclusive spokespersons of ZEC.

"The public is further advised that in terms of the ZEC Communication Policy, questions, queries and requests for interviews should be directed to the Chief Elections Officer," she said.

Chigumba said media inquiries would be responded to within three days.

"As Chairperson of ZEC, I undertake to respond to any query within 72 hours of its receipt," she said.

Source - ZimLive
More on: #Zec, #Chigumba, #Rebel

Comments

Buy car spares direct from uk


Must Read

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

53 mins ago | 241 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

54 mins ago | 60 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

55 mins ago | 75 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 352 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

9 hrs ago | 910 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

13 hrs ago | 1034 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

14 hrs ago | 2982 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

14 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

14 hrs ago | 851 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

14 hrs ago | 682 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

24 hrs ago | 1853 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1366 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 579 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

01 Mar 2023 at 19:26hrs | 1183 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

01 Mar 2023 at 19:09hrs | 811 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 1135 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 333 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

01 Mar 2023 at 19:06hrs | 684 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:05hrs | 101 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:04hrs | 271 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

01 Mar 2023 at 19:03hrs | 692 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

01 Mar 2023 at 18:10hrs | 1403 Views

Security guard accidentally shoots self, dies

01 Mar 2023 at 10:17hrs | 2557 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1715 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2140 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1427 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1775 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1844 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 433 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 263 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1012 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 377 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 390 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 430 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 595 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days