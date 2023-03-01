Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

by Staff reporter
54 mins ago | Views
Al Jazeera on Thursday said it had put a pause on a broadcast of a four-part investigation into official corruption in Zimbabwe without giving reasons.

The first episode of Gold Mafia, a two-year investigation by the Qatar based news network, had been advertised for 12PM CAT on Thursday. Other episodes were to follow on March 9, 16 and 23.

In a brief statement, Al Jazeera said: "The report we were planning to release will no longer be released this morning (March 2). Bear with us while a new release time is arranged."

A statement released ahead of the planned first broadcast said the investigation was carried out by undercover journalists from Al Jazeera's Investigative Unit who infiltrated rival gangs that control Africa's gold.

"Criminal networks turn dirty cash into gold, which is sold around the world. The investigation leads to the highest offices of state in southern Africa," Al Jazeera teased.

Gold Mafia looks at how society's obsession with gold through the ages underwrites a global shadow economy. It exposes the complicity of global financial institutions, regulators and governments in the criminality.

Through thousands of confidential documents and exclusive interviews with whistleblowers from within the criminal underworld, investigators obtain the blueprints of billion-dollar money laundering operations that service the political elite.

Undercover reporters pose as criminals with over a billion dollars of black money that needs to be cleaned. The team is led by a fictitious Mr Stanley, a Chinese gangster with links to the Triads. His undercover reporters befriend members of rival gold mafia gangs.

In Episode 1: The Laundry Service

The founder of the UK-based Good News Church, which has 15 branches around the world, offers to launder 1.2 billion dollars of dirty cash from China.

"I am the second largest diplomat in the country," Uebert Angel tells undercover reporters.

Angel is also presidential envoy and Zimbabwe's ambassador-at-large to 85 countries. He offers to use his diplomatic cover to fly Mr Stanley's dirty cash into Zimbabwe where it can be laundered through gold and other investments.

"Right now I can have a bag like this with US$1.2 billion and put red tape written diplomat. Nobody can touch it," Angel says. "It is a very, very easy thing."

Mr Stanley and his team get invited to closed door meetings with Kamlesh Pattni, notorious for devising a gold export scam that siphoned US$600 million from Kenya in the nineties. They also sit down with Pattni's competitor and convicted gold smuggler, Ewan Macmillan.

"There is an opportunity, a hell of a big opportunity to wash money here," Macmillan says.

Both men are licensed gold traders in Zimbabwe and Dubai. They offer Al Jazeera's undercover team lucrative deals to launder over US$100 million through government gold export schemes. The rival crime bosses reveal that at the centre of it their operations is southern Africa's biggest laundromat, the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe.

The investigation reveals that the Gold Mafia are employed by Zimbabwe's ruling elite to export gold on the government's behalf. It is a scheme to bust international sanctions placed on political leaders and government entities.

Mr Stanley speaks to Henrietta Rushwaya, president of Zimbabwe Miners Federation and niece of President Emmerson Mnangagwa. She was arrested two years ago carrying 6kg of gold at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport let go by a court after claiming to have picked the wrong handbag.

Within minutes, she offers them a laundry service that can clean US$10 million of dirty cash a week through the reserve bank and gold producers she knows.

In other explosive revelations, ZimLive has heard that Angel was filmed soliciting a "gift" of US$200,000 for President Mnangagwa from Mr Stanley. He allegedly tells the Al Jazeera journalists that the money is not a bribe, "but the president appreciates gifts."

Macmillan, meanwhile, allegedly refers to Vice President Constantino Chiwenga as a "dunderhead."

Both men allegedly flaunted their proximity to power, even demonstrating that with phone calls to top ranking officials in the presence of the journalists.

Source - ZimLive

Comments

Buy car spares direct from uk


Must Read

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

55 mins ago | 62 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

55 mins ago | 120 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

56 mins ago | 78 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

10 hrs ago | 911 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

13 hrs ago | 1035 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

14 hrs ago | 2985 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

14 hrs ago | 3544 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

14 hrs ago | 852 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

14 hrs ago | 339 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

14 hrs ago | 682 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

14 hrs ago | 513 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

14 hrs ago | 975 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

14 hrs ago | 542 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

14 hrs ago | 396 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

14 hrs ago | 348 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

14 hrs ago | 1064 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

14 hrs ago | 249 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

14 hrs ago | 443 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

14 hrs ago | 284 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

14 hrs ago | 583 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

23 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

24 hrs ago | 1855 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1366 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 579 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

01 Mar 2023 at 19:26hrs | 1184 Views

Catch and release: Chombo charges withdrawn

01 Mar 2023 at 19:09hrs | 811 Views

ZACC 'officer' in court

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 1136 Views

Mwonzora recalls Kadoma mayor

01 Mar 2023 at 19:07hrs | 333 Views

Herdboy rapes employers daughter

01 Mar 2023 at 19:06hrs | 684 Views

Russian business delegation expected in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:05hrs | 101 Views

China Natural Resources to acquire US$1.75bn lithium mine in Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 19:04hrs | 271 Views

Ramaphosa in big court setback

01 Mar 2023 at 19:03hrs | 692 Views

Drama ZANU-PF Political Commissar disappears at court

01 Mar 2023 at 18:10hrs | 1403 Views

Security guard accidentally shoots self, dies

01 Mar 2023 at 10:17hrs | 2557 Views

Zacc commissioner blames law

01 Mar 2023 at 07:19hrs | 1715 Views

Tinubu declared winner of Nigeria's presidential election

01 Mar 2023 at 07:14hrs | 2140 Views

Obama of Zimbabwean politics' goal is to remove Zanu-PF

01 Mar 2023 at 07:11hrs | 1427 Views

Mwonzora strikes again

01 Mar 2023 at 07:10hrs | 1777 Views

Witness grilled over Sikhala's incriminating videos

01 Mar 2023 at 07:09hrs | 1844 Views

Mine wrangle sucks in deputy minister

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 660 Views

MPs demand Nssa regulation

01 Mar 2023 at 07:07hrs | 433 Views

Unregistered children cause for concern

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 263 Views

EU begs to deploy observers to Zimbabwe

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 1012 Views

Court stalls eviction of 4 000 Harare families

01 Mar 2023 at 07:06hrs | 377 Views

Hwange Thermal Power Station produce only 74 megawatts

01 Mar 2023 at 07:04hrs | 390 Views

Bulawayo dams remain low

01 Mar 2023 at 07:03hrs | 430 Views

Victoria Falls damaged roads affect tourism

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 595 Views

Bosso in tricky opening fixtures

01 Mar 2023 at 07:02hrs | 294 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days