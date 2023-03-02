Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
GOVERNMENT is set to train 5 000 Science and Mathematics teachers in the next three years as part of efforts to address the shortage in schools.

Most schools have a shortage of Mathematics and Science teachers and legislators have said this is contributing to a decline in the pass rate in Sciences.

Umzingwane MP Levi Mayihlome told the National Assembly that the shortage of Mathematics and Science teachers could be contributing to zero pass rates on the two subjects in some schools.

He said Umzingwane District in Matabeleland South has more than 45 vacancies for Science teachers, but only two posts were filled.

Mayihlome asked the Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira on the measures that the Government is implementing to address the problem.

Prof Murwira said the Second Republic is alive to the shortage of Mathematics and Science teachers in the country hence its decision to increase colleges training them.

He said colleges such as Mkoba Teachers' College; Masvingo Teachers' College, Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic started taking students training as Science teachers in 2018 while Mary Mount Teachers' College enrolled for Science teacher's programme in 2019.

"So, we have been able to enrol 600 teachers for Science only at Mkoba Teachers' College, at Mary Mount Teachers' College, at Masvingo Teachers' College and Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic which was never there before. We have also bolstered the Science teaching programme at Mutare Teachers' College, Hillside Teachers' College and Belvedere Technical Teachers' College," he said.

"So, the response has been such that last year in 2022, we graduated our first crop of secondary Science teachers. We are looking at having 5 000 secondary Science teachers trained by 2025 and there are steps that we are taking."
Prof Murwira said when it comes to the Matabeleland region, there is Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo that is training Science teachers.

He said while measures being implemented to address the teacher shortage problem may take longer than expected, the policy direction on the matter is clear.

The minister said the Ministry of Primary of Secondary Education also runs supplementary teacher training programme with various universities to strengthen the skills of tutors within the system.

"The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education sends teachers there for continuous training. We recognise that for a country to be able to develop, it must have knowledge of Science, technology and innovation," he said.

"So, the Government of His Excellency the President Dr E D Mnangagwa puts Science at the centre of the country's industrialisation and modernisation agenda. All problems that might be there are just transient."

Prof Murwira said President Mnangagwa is aware of the national challenge and has since directed ministries to address the issue.

"When His Excellency the President, Dr Mnangagwa, was in Beitbridge, he actually spoke of the problem of Matabeleland South in terms of Science teachers and gave us instructions to make sure that we train more Science teachers and deploy them in areas of shortage. So there is movement towards solving that," he said.

Prof Murwira said strategic solutions have been implemented with at least 600 Science teachers having graduated last year.
He said Government has started deploying the teachers to various stations across the country.

"We did not have them because you cannot distribute what you do not have. If you have a distributive economy, it must also have a productive economy, a productive side," said Prof Mavima.

He said training teachers is not the only component to address the shortage of Science and Mathematics teachers in schools but is also working on addressing the welfare of employees to retain them.

Prof Murwira said increasing the number of teachers is a process including improving the conditions of service of civil servants as a permanent solution to addressing skills gap.

"One of the most important issues is that people always move. It is true and we will continue training some, but at the same time, Government continues to improve the conditions of service in the teaching profession," he said.

"It cannot be solved in one day, but definitely the arrows are looking north and we believe that with the movement of time, as we train more, the economy grows and as we work harder we will be able to retain some."

Prof Mavima said the demand for Zimbabwe's skilled labour in other countries is an indication of the country's success in producing competent human capital.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

8 mins ago | 4 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

23 mins ago | 117 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

52 mins ago | 190 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

54 mins ago | 162 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

54 mins ago | 47 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

55 mins ago | 96 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

56 mins ago | 112 Views

Malaria kills 39

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

57 mins ago | 151 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

58 mins ago | 19 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

58 mins ago | 80 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

59 mins ago | 76 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

1 hr ago | 16 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

1 hr ago | 64 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

11 hrs ago | 874 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

11 hrs ago | 446 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

11 hrs ago | 1210 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

11 hrs ago | 959 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

12 hrs ago | 2325 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

12 hrs ago | 581 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

12 hrs ago | 262 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

21 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

24 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

02 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 3383 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

02 Mar 2023 at 05:49hrs | 4009 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 908 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 362 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 744 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 535 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1051 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 587 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 428 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 373 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1133 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 266 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 504 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 347 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 606 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

01 Mar 2023 at 20:48hrs | 1297 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

01 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1959 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1586 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days