Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

by Staff reporter
50 mins ago | Views
TWO players, defensive midfielder Brighton Manhire and right back Marvelous Chigumira are going through their assessment at Highlanders Football Club with the hope of impressing the technical team before the club wraps up their 2023 squad.

The duo featured for Highlanders during Wednesday's closed training game against Bulawayo Chiefs.

Bosso played two games against Bulawayo Chiefs, drawing the first 2-2, before winning 4-2 in the other encounter.

The 29-year-old Manhire, popularly known as Bhaka, is a product of Chicken Inn Football Club juniors, who also played for Bulawayo Chiefs before moving to South Africa.

In Mzansi, the gritty midfielder played for Mbombela United and Richards Bay in South Africa's first division, while 24-year-old Chigumira attempts to join Bosso from TelOne FC.

Chigumira, who was on the radar of some Premier Soccer League clubs at the beginning of last season, failed to move as Gweru-based TelOne held on to his services hoping for a quick Premiership return.

TelOne were beaten to the Central Region Division One title by Sheasham FC.

Chigumira struck a brace in Highlanders' second game against Bulawayo Chiefs, scoring from a free kick and hitting a long-range shot. New Highlanders signing Calvin Chigonero and 22-year-old ex-Bulawayo City midfielder Elshamar Farasi, who is also being assessed by the coaches were on target in Bosso's victory.

Nozibelo Maphosa, the Highlanders communications and marketing officer confirmed that Manhire, Chigumira and Farasi are going through their trial stints.

Should the trialists make the grade, Manhire will compete for a starting place with Mason Mushore, Darlington Mukuli and Gillian Nyathi who was promoted from Bosso 90.

Chigumira will have to wrestle for the right-back position with Andrew Mbeba and Nigel Ncube, promoted from the development side. Ncube can also play as a central defender.

The left-footed Farasi will contest against Godfrey Makaruse and Pritchard Mphelele on the left side of the midfield as well as first team arrival McKinnon Mushore.

From last season's squad, Highlanders opened slots after the duo of deputy captain Nqobizitha Masuku left to join Botswana Premier Soccer League title contenders Jwaneng Galaxy.

Bosso also released right-back Crispen Ncube, winger Toto Banda, central midfielders Muziwakhe Dlamini and Bukhosi Sibanda before they sold Adrian Silla to Caps United.

Meanwhile, Highlanders' fans will have to wait longer to see players who will don the Bosso shirt in the 2023 season.

"The players are being assessed by the coaches. The squad for 2023 will be unveiled once it has been finalised," said Maphosa.
She could not comment on whether Highlanders will have a friendly match this weekend to parade their players.

Bosso have had two friendly matches where fans have been allowed to watch them in action. Highlanders played out a 0-0 draw with Sheasham in Gweru and went on to face Dulivhadzimu FC in Beitbridge.

Amahlolanyama drew 3-3 and won 3-2 in games against first division side Dulivhadzimu.

Source - The Chronicle

Must Read

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

12 mins ago | 55 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

40 mins ago | 152 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

42 mins ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

43 mins ago | 37 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

44 mins ago | 78 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

45 mins ago | 90 Views

Malaria kills 39

46 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

46 mins ago | 123 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

46 mins ago | 17 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

47 mins ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

48 mins ago | 66 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

49 mins ago | 31 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

49 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

50 mins ago | 17 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

50 mins ago | 15 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

50 mins ago | 37 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

51 mins ago | 52 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

11 hrs ago | 863 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

11 hrs ago | 435 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

11 hrs ago | 1189 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

11 hrs ago | 507 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

11 hrs ago | 949 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

12 hrs ago | 2251 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

12 hrs ago | 574 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

12 hrs ago | 258 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

15 hrs ago | 522 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

21 hrs ago | 1014 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

24 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

02 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 3375 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

02 Mar 2023 at 05:49hrs | 3993 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 907 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 362 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 741 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 535 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1046 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 584 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 428 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 373 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1132 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 266 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 504 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 347 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 606 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

01 Mar 2023 at 20:48hrs | 1295 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

01 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1958 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1583 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 634 Views

Mahere dead baby tweet trial ends

01 Mar 2023 at 19:26hrs | 1231 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days