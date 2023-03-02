Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
THE National Joint Negotiation Council (NJNC) meeting held yesterday failed to yield positive results for civil servants after the Zimbabwe Congress of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) rejected the government salary offer which it described as a mockery.

ZCPSTU said they had agreed not to publicise the offer until an agreement has been made.

Under the NJNC, government workers are demanding a salary increment that will see the least-paid worker earning US$840.

Teachers are earning at least $36 000 and US$120, plus US$75 COVID-19 allowance.

ZCPSTU chairperson Cecilia Alexander said the figures on what government had offered were too little and embarrassing.

"We agreed with government not to publicise the offer in order for negotiations to proceed in good faith. We outrightly rejected the offer from government," Alexander said.

"What government offered as increments was too little from what we are asking. However, we agreed for further engagements. We allowed government to make further consultations so that it comes up with meaningful proposals at the negotiation table.

"In other issues, we deliberated on the issue of school fees payment for teachers' children, to which we agreed that both parties (government and ZCPSTU) should follow up on the matter to ensure that every eligible teacher benefits from the incentive."

The NJNC will meet again on Thursday for further deliberations.

Public Service Commission secretary Tsitsi Choruma refused to answer questions from NewsDay.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

