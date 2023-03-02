Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Malaria kills 39

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
LATEST reports from Health and Child Care ministry have shown that malaria has claimed 39 lives in the country, while 17 623 are suffering from the disease.

Malaria is a preventable and treatable disease caused by plasmodium parasites, and is transmitted by the bite of infected mosquitoes.

In Zimbabwe, the disease remains a major challenge. The Ministry of Health's weekly disease surveillance report shows that two more people died from malaria this week and 2 617 new cases were recorded.

"The cumulative figures for malaria are 17 623 and 39 deaths. 2 617 malaria cases and two deaths were reported during the week under review. The deaths were reported from Mutoko District (1) Mashonaland East province and Guruve district (1) Mashonaland Central province," the statement read.

Manicaland and Mashonaland Central provinces recorded the highest number of malaria cases.

Health and Child Care ministry secretary Jasper Chimedza asked for questions in writing but had not responded to them by the time of going to print.

Medical and Dental Private Practitioners of Zimbabwe Association  president Johannes Marisa said: "I think the main problem is misdiagnosis or there is late diagnosis which has resulted in malaria getting complicated to cure.  The best way to avoid the unnecessary deaths is to do early diagnosis. Medical staff should be trained on how to diagnose malaria and patients should be educated on this malaria disease."

Marisa said the problem was delays by people to seek treatment.

"When people visit malaria areas, they should take precautions to ensure that they are safe from that disease," Marisa said.

Community Working Group on Health executive director Itai Rusike said the country was still far from achieving the global malaria strategy's goal of a 90% reduction in cases.

 "In communities where malaria is endemic, we see challenges such as limited access to quality and affordable medication, lack of bed nets for some populations, limited resources of civil society organisations to reach the mostvulnerable populations and limited diagnosis of cases. There is a growing problem of antimalarial and vector resistance which needs to be addressed," Rusike said.

He said government must increase the health budget in order to combat preventable diseases such as malaria.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

24 mins ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

53 mins ago | 194 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

55 mins ago | 164 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

55 mins ago | 47 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

57 mins ago | 116 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

58 mins ago | 152 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

1 hr ago | 22 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

1 hr ago | 16 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

11 hrs ago | 874 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

11 hrs ago | 1212 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

12 hrs ago | 2330 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

12 hrs ago | 263 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

21 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

24 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

02 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 3383 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

02 Mar 2023 at 05:49hrs | 4009 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 908 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 362 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 744 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 535 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1051 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 587 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 428 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 373 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1134 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 266 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 504 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 347 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 606 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

01 Mar 2023 at 20:48hrs | 1298 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

01 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1959 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1587 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days