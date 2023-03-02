Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Sikhala trial: Third witness testifies

by Staff reporter
58 mins ago | Views
THE third witness in the trial of Zengeza West legislator Job Sikhala (CCC), Detective Assistant Inspector Hardwick Maziti was yesterday grilled by defence lawyers Harrison Nkomo and Jeremiah Bhamu over the authenticity of the video that forms the central plank of the State's evidence against the legislator.

Sikhala is accused of inciting public violence, and obstructing the course of justice in Nyatsime after the brutal murder of Citizens Coalition for Change activist Moreblessing Ali.

Asked by Sikhala's lawyers to explain when Ali was last seen, Maziti said it was on May 24, 2022.

Nkomo further asked him to state where he got the evidence that Ali's alleged murderer, Pius Mukandi, alias Jamba was not a member of the ruling Zanu-PF party and that he acted alone in killing Ali.

Maziti responded that it was from his investigations.

The defence lawyers pointed out a contradictory issue, whereby Maziti said Sikhala posted the video on June 14, when Ali was killed on June 11.  The lawyers said Sikhala could not have recorded the video while already in police custody. Maziti said Sikhala could have recorded the video before his arrest.

"Why didn't you call Mduduzi Mathuthu (ZimLive editor) to check the authenticity of the video posted on his website?" Nkomo further asked Maziti.

Bhamu also asked the police detective to explain whether he analysed the video to find out if it really originated from Sikhala.

"I did not analyse the video as it was set to be analysed by the experts," he said.

Bhamu said it was unfair for him to want the courts to make a judgment on Sikhala based on a video that has not been analysed.

The defence is set to file an application for Sikhala's discharge by March 13, with the ruling expected on March 16.

Source - Newsday Zimbabwe

Must Read

London-listed company completes construction of pilot coke battery at Zimbabwe project

9 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwean to lose more than R1.4 million found in car boot at SA police road block

24 mins ago | 122 Views

Zimbabwe Electoral Commission boardroom fights escalate

53 mins ago | 194 Views

US demands Mnangagwa halt PVOs Bill

55 mins ago | 165 Views

Zimbabwe police not yet computerised

55 mins ago | 47 Views

Court overturns Zanu-PF's Chitungwiza deputy mayor's appointment

56 mins ago | 101 Views

Malaria kills 39

58 mins ago | 29 Views

Mnangagwa's govt tables paltry offer for civil servants

58 mins ago | 152 Views

Parly summons Zacc over unresolved graft cases

59 mins ago | 19 Views

Mai TT nabbed for fraud, theft of trust property

59 mins ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe midfielder honoured in France

1 hr ago | 78 Views

'Chombo not yet a free man'

1 hr ago | 36 Views

US 'change agent' meets Mnangagwa's minister

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Bosso test 3 hopefuls

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Zimbabwe govt to train 5,000 science teachers

1 hr ago | 22 Views

BCC in dramatic U-turn over SMEs workspaces

1 hr ago | 16 Views

New housing, industrial stands for Bulawayo

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Chivhu bypass complete

1 hr ago | 68 Views

'Certain people who brought their culture to Bulawayo have turned our street into a Mbare'

11 hrs ago | 875 Views

Fastjet receives aircraft for local flights

11 hrs ago | 447 Views

'Unveiling Zimbabwe's Dark Secrets' Al Jazeera documentary Truth is finally coming out. 'Rinemanyanga hariputirwi!'

11 hrs ago | 1212 Views

US envoy jets into Zimbabwe to interfere with polls preparations?

11 hrs ago | 511 Views

Zimbabwean paedophile flees UK before he could be jailed

11 hrs ago | 962 Views

Al Jazeera puts Zimbabwe corruption documentary on hold

12 hrs ago | 2330 Views

European Union extends Zimbabwe sanctions by another year

12 hrs ago | 316 Views

ZEC boss Priscilla Chigumba gags ’rebel' commissioners

12 hrs ago | 582 Views

ZACC arrests NSSA Acting CEO

12 hrs ago | 264 Views

Bogus police rob gold dealers at gunpoint

15 hrs ago | 528 Views

Brothers attempt to kill sister over witchcraft allegations

21 hrs ago | 1020 Views

Zimbabwe was colonized through a 'mega deal', and happening again with the Chinese and Belarusians

24 hrs ago | 1128 Views

Shumba banned from every UK McDonald's toilet

02 Mar 2023 at 06:39hrs | 3383 Views

Mnangagwa's Govt frets over graft exposé

02 Mar 2023 at 05:49hrs | 4009 Views

Parliamentarians grill Soda over power black-outs

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 908 Views

Dembare wary of newly-promoted teams

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 362 Views

R30 million cigarettes smugglers bust

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 744 Views

Senators demand peaceful polls

02 Mar 2023 at 05:47hrs | 535 Views

'Minister advised to stay off media'

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 1051 Views

2 police officers up for extortion

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 587 Views

Bulawayo deputy mayor fights conviction at High Court

02 Mar 2023 at 05:46hrs | 428 Views

Newly revamped Kwekwe roads fall into decay

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 373 Views

Armed robbers raid Mukuru outlet

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 1134 Views

BCC municipal police granted bail

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 266 Views

Travellers can now take out US$10 000 cash

02 Mar 2023 at 05:45hrs | 504 Views

Hwange Unit 7 to come on grid in two weeks

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 347 Views

Top cop testifies in Mahere's dead child case

02 Mar 2023 at 05:44hrs | 606 Views

Chamisa's party rules out opposition coalition

01 Mar 2023 at 20:48hrs | 1298 Views

Jonathan Moyo attacks Chamisa's structureless party after Nigeria elections

01 Mar 2023 at 20:28hrs | 1959 Views

ZCDC CEO suspension opens can of worms

01 Mar 2023 at 19:34hrs | 1587 Views

Man murders friend over US$6

01 Mar 2023 at 19:28hrs | 634 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days