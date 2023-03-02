Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa govt - Prophecy

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Doctor Pastor Ian Ndlovu, the Zimbabwe prophet who prayed for the current Kenyan President once prophesied Shakings in the corridors of Mnangagwa's Government.

The Pastor says his vision showed him an investigation taking place in the future and the investigation will shake the corridors of the Zimbabwe government.

He says in the vision he was standing in front of the government building and he saw the columns shaking, and the Holy Spirit told him that there is an investigation which will take place in the future. He was instructed to pray for stability of the government.




Source - youtube

Most Popular In 7 Days