Two perish in road accident

by Tarisai Mudahondo
1 hr ago
Two people died after a Toyota Wish and a truck collided head-on in Marondera CBD today.

Names of the deceased are yet to be released.

Eyewitnesses told Bulawayo24.com that the crash was so severe, it seems one of the vehicles encroached into another lane.

The injured were rushed to Marondera hospital for treatment.
More to follow...


Source - Byo24News

